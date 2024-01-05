Los Angeles (AFP)

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo spoiled the celebration of the brilliant young French talent Victor Wembanyama on his twentieth birthday, and led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory over the San Antonio Spurs 125-121, in the NBA.

The confrontation was expected between the two Greek stars and the Frenchman, who is playing his first season in the American League, and hopes were not disappointed, because the former excelled in scoring 44 points, with 14 rebounds and 7 assists, while the Frenchman scored, who played only 26 minutes, due to an ankle injury that kept him from the match. His last team score was 27 points with 9 rebounds, while his teammate Devin Vassell was the best scorer for the Spurs with 34 points.

The score was close throughout the match, and the two teams entered the final quarter tied at 93-93.

The lead changed hands eight times during this quarter, and the two teams tied 118-118, three minutes before the end of the match, thanks to a Liannis hat-trick. Wembanyama responded with a similar throw, so the tie continued, one minute and 9 seconds before the end, but Milwaukee had the last word.

Excitement was also present in the second match between the Denver Nuggets, the “defending champions” of last season, and the Golden State Warriors, where the former, led by its Serbian star, Nikolas Jokic, succeeded in overturning an 18-point deficit in the last quarter into a victory in the last second, thanks to an untimely basket. A routine shot from the middle of the field that he scored himself.

Jokic finished the game scoring 34 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds, and his teammates Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray added 30 and 25 points, respectively, while Stephen Curry was the best scorer for the Warriors with 30 points, and Klay Thompson added 24 points.

Denver coach Michael Malone commented on Jokic's throw by saying, “Great players show their heel in difficult times.”