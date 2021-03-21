A month ago, the Bucks linked up five losses and appeared to have become the last, one of those teams that had peaked in the last two years and began a progressive decline from a peak in the East where the tough Sixers and the media Nets pushed. Since then, Budenholzer’s men have won eleven games out of twelve and converted an improper 16-13 into a 27-14. They are third in the Conference, just half a game from the Nets and one and a half now from the Sixers, and they look like a wannabe everything again, as much as no one wants to take them seriously anymore until they start to show another face in the playoffs, where they have screwed up the last two seasons after sweeping Regular Season. But the Bucks can’t get ahead of the schedule. They have to go through this season and, now, they are doing it the way it should be done: with an excellent level.

Also Giannis Antetokounmpo, who personifies (almost like Mike Budenholzer) the doubts that this project arouses. He has won two MVPs in a row with numbers from another dimension, he has capsized in the playoffs when rivals have unfolded plans to air their limitations. Giannis, it will be seen in the playoffs, he is playing at a superlative level again, even if he is not included in the MVP race. Average 29.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists and in the sixth consecutive win for his team, this against the Spurs (120-113) added 26 points, 8 rebounds … and 15 assists, his ceiling of the season.

Also, in a big three that seems more and more so with the definitive coupling of Jrue Holiday, the point guard finished with 21 points and Khris Middleton with 23. And PJ Tucker debuted, who did not score in 13 minutes after (at 35, it shows) almost three weeks of inactivity awaiting his transfer. If the power forward, already downhill, has the strength to approach his level of recent years in the Rockets, the Bucks will have new possibilities in their quintets for the decisive minutes in the playoffs.

The Spurs (22-17) gave their face without excuses, which they always do. In the fifth game on the road in seven days, a torment, and without Dejounte Murray or Patty Mills, they sent in the first half (they reached +14) at the pace of DeMar Derozan and lost only by four (98-94) to eight minutes from the end. In the end, logic prevailed, but Popovich’s men travel comfortably towards a return to the playoffs, after a year of absence, which many did not count on. DeRozan finished with 22 points and 13 assists, Keldon Johnson, already a reality, with 17 + 4 and 8 rebounds and Lonnie Walker IV with 31 points and 6 rebounds.

SIXERS 129-KINGS 105

The Sixers, the third in contention in the East along with Nets and Bucks (four if we consider the rising Heat, the acting Conference champion) left a display of mentality and ability against the poor Kings, who after taking advantage of the terrible moment of the Celtics at the Garden, came back to reality with a resounding loss in which they took 129 points from a Sixers without Seth Curry, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. A great opportunity to continue adding that ended in a nightmare: the Sixers won 41-21 after a quarter, unopposed against the poor defense of Luke Walton’s men. And 97-61 midway through the third quarter, now without a trace of the match.

Tobias Harris was the leader: 23 of his 29 points in a spectacular first half, 11 rebounds and 8 assists. Danny Green added 18 points, Bradley 14 and 8 rebounds, Howard 1 + 13 and the electric Milton 28. A great game of some Sixers a priori in the frame against a rival of a terrible level in which Hield made his numbers (25 points with 7 triples) and Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox were loose. Now it is 17-25 for the Californians, three and a half games from 10th place in the West, the last that he re-hooks for the play in.

GRIZZLIES 111-WARRIORS 113

That area of play in It closes it now, ninth and tenth, Warriors (22-21) and Grizzlies (19-20). Thunder and Pelicans are now three games away, Kings three and a half. So the two push to be in that novel tie after dividing a direct double duel in back to back, decaffeinated by the losses of the Warriors, who have played both games without Stephen Curry, James Wiseman and Eric Paschall and in the second they did not have Kevon Looney. Draymond Green also had ankle problems.

Thus, it is not flattering for the Grizzlies, who at least won on a very bad night in the shooting of both teams, that the Warriors were ahead with less than three minutes to go (99-100). An 8-0 run left the win at home, without showing off much and with 19 points for Brooks and Valanciunas, who also grabbed 15 rebounds. Morant had 14 points and 8 assists on 5/20 shooting and Clarke and Bane contributed from the bench, enough because on the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins went from 40 points on Friday to 20 on Saturday. Jordan Poole was the best with 26 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, already established as a reality in Steve Kerr’s rotation.

CLIPPERS 125-HORNETS 98

At the Staples Center, hours after LeBron James’ injury with the Lakers, defeat to the Hawks, the Clippers played and passed over the Hornets (37-21 in the first quarter). Those of Carolina (20-21) are seventh in the East although the tour of the West is being tough: losses against the Nuggets, Lakers and Clippers and a black night in LA, where Cody Zeller was out and LaMelo Ball (wrist), PJ Washington (ankle) and Terry Rozier (hip) were injured or struck. Terrible news for a Hornets that are three games ahead of the Raptors, the team that occupies the eleventh place in the East, the first to take out of the play in. The Clippers played downhill and they won without disheveled with 17 points from Kawhi and 21 with 10 assists from Paul George. No more was needed.