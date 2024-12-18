The Bucks reign again. In the early hours of this Wednesday, the Milwaukee franchise won the Emirates NBA Cup, thus succeeding the Los Angeles Lakers, who won the first edition of this competition. The team led by Doc Rivers was led by a monumental Giannis Antetokounmpo and was crowned after clearly beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas.

The Greek, named MVP of the final, had a formidable game with 26 points, 19 rebounds and ten assists, in addition to a triple double. Damian Lillard joined Antetokounmpo’s festival, contributing 23 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Thunder were outmatched in all facets and also suffered from their low effectiveness percentage: only 33.7% in field goals and below 16% in triples. Their star figure, Shail Gilgrous Alexander, could not shine in the final, although he scored 21 points. However, he only made eight of 24 field goals.

Until halftime, the game was quite balanced (51-50), despite the fact that the Oklahoma franchise had only managed one triple out of 17. However, the Rivers team’s gale started in the third quarter with a 13-point run. 3. Milwaukee’s advantage skyrocketed and its power was incontestable until the end of the match. The two teams reached the end of the third period with a 77-64 score.

In the fourth quarter, the Bucks dealt a decisive blow with a 9-0 run. It was decisive in setting the victory of the Milwaukee franchise on track, which once again wins a title after the ring it won in 2021. By winning the NBA Cup, each Bucks player wins a prize of $514,000.

After the victory, the protagonist of the final, Giannis Antetokounmpo, predicted that the season will be very good for his team: “We have everything to compete against the best. Oklahoma is one of the best teams in the West, but we have to be humble, the last games we have competed in, we have played great basketball. We are growing, over time we will continue to do so and we can go far in the future. playoffs”.