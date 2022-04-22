The NBA champion is in trouble. After a season in which he has seemed to measure forces and play knowing that his time would come, faced a very favorable first round a priori against Chicago Bulls. In fact, those from Wisconsin had it in their power to be second in the East and play against the Nets but rested their stars in the last game of the regular phase and finished third, without home court advantage in a hypothetical semifinal against the Celtics but with a easier crossing a priori to open the playoffs.

But things have gone wrong: the Bucks won the first point of the series without shining to the fullest, in a game in which they clearly went from more to less, and pthey lost the second, on their court and on a night where the worst was Khris Middleton’s knee injury. The shooting guard will be out for about a month, so he won’t play safe in a tie that now moves to Chicago with home court advantage for a revitalized Bulls. After a wonderful first part of the season, The Bulls fell dramatically, especially in defense and without their three great specialists in this section: on the outside, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, on the three fourPatrick Williams. Now Caruso and Williams are back (Lonzo will not play in the playoffs) and things look different for Illinois.

Williams is still 20 years old. Number 4 in the 2020 draft, the Bulls have him as part of their hard core But injuries have given him plenty of trouble, including a wrist injury this season that left his regular season out at 17 games. Now, however, he is doing a lot of dirty work in the series against the Bucks, in charge of defending the very Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, he is not impressed: “It’s the same as playing against anyone else. First of all, you can’t be scared. I think there are a lot of people in the NBA who are afraid to defend players like him. He’s obviously very good, he’s a two-time MVP. But he puts on his pants like we all do. He is about knowing that he is good without thinking that he is God.”

In the first two games, Giannis has averaged 30 points, 17 rebounds and 6 assists. Of course the Bulls are not being able to minimize its importance, but at least they managed to prevent the Greek from being decisive in the decisive minutes of the second game. That is his objective, and more so now that Khris Middleton is not going to be on the court, surely the second most important player of a champion who, yes, is in trouble.

