It was all good news before the game started. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, all with the asterisk of doubt, were available. And the Fiserv Forum, outside and inside, was a party, with Pfizer vaccines for all attendees and a great match ahead: first against third in the East and the two best attacks of the competition faced. Made up to expectations, with one of the biggest exhibitions of the season and a duel that, if crossed in playoffs, you can make your mark on history. Giannis vs. Kevin, Durant vs. Antetokounmpo. What a final phase awaits the East, with Joel Embiid, and many others that can be added, watching from the crack. 49 points for the Greek (three of his maximum), 42 for the American and 91 for basketball, and the spectator. In addition, Durant had the option of taking the game into extra time, with a triple in a very difficult position; although, had he entered, it would not have clashed with what he interpreted. The owner, who turned wildly, to the rhythm of the game, stayed at home (117-114); but the good news was still everywhere.

Aces out from the first minute. Ball through the air and mercilessly crush Anteto. To get started. Boy, was it available. From one basket to the other, true to their style, but with that order within the anarchy that only the best manage to maintain. Nash, who is not being a simple talent manager at all, already looks further. DeAndre Jordan, who comes and goes from the rotation with surprising ease, to defend Giannis. You have to move pieces facing the time of the final judgment. He could do little. As soon as the second quarter begins, stopper and, in the change of basket, lack of the first on the second. Outperformed at all times. By the middle of the third quarter, the Greek already registered 36 points. Superior on the inside (8 rebounds), as usual, but important on the outside, being the danger that he intends: they floated him on the perimeter (even in shots from the middle distance) and he transformed four of the eight triples he tried. From the area that in his day Tim Duncan reigned, shots after reverse, suspension, hooks, etc. Total repertoire, with 21 of the 36 (58.3%) shots attempted converted, and accompanied by a cast to match. Khris Middleton, the one who has always been, 26 + 11 + 6; Jrue Holiday, the one who has come to make those who were even better, 18 + 5 + 4. Also Bryn Forbes, hyperactive and very successful from long distance (4/7 and 12 points).

He had gone from none to three of the four possible superstars on the track. Normal consequence of what happened. The other, by the way, James Harden, has no return date yet. It has been speculated on its absence until the beginning of the playoffs; For now, Nash prefers not to talk about it. Don’t even think about him. “I don’t know if I want to forecast anything. I’m not sure that works for any of us. Let me avoid the question and say we’ll see.”, declared in this regard in the previous match. The big-three He is there but he is not, as Schrödinger would say, but Steve has not lacked solutions. To a supreme Durant (who accompanied his great handful of points with 10 assists and a 7 of 13 in triples) and an Irving from less to more (20 + 7 + 6), they were joined in due course by an impeccable Landry Shamet (17 + 3 + 2) and a Jordan who failed against Anteto, but who contributed (10 + 11). With this they dominated in the first quarter, and the beginning of the second, in which the advantage reached 14 points, but with the burden of losses (11 by 5 for the Bucks at halftime), which prevented the game from breaking into an abyss. that while it is never overwhelming in Wisconsin, it could have been important. It is not surprising, then, the equality at rest (62-59), nor the 90-90 at the beginning of the last quarter.

Tabula rasa on the scoreboard, but not on the enjoyment. Blake Griffin, crouched so far, pulled out the lighter for the final fireworks, which ignited with a triple. Jeff Green, eponymously, collected the stele. Middleton, with a 3 + 1, responded shortly after (96-96). All the periods had been decided on the triple hit and everyone wanted to get closer to what, today, seemed like law. Fight in the mud, although the nobility of the East dress in costume. Griffin on the floor, causing offensive fouls, literally diving for the ball, and the entire Bucks landline, without Brook Lopez and with Giannis as the big man in the decisive moments, rolled up. Working and watching the dance of the night. Durant put the Nets within two points with one of those home-brand moves, from middle distance, and Anteto responded with a triple (104-99). And if Giannis kept scoring, now from the free throw line, Kevin insisted on his specialty (106-101). More. Precious action from the Greek to last hoop and triple of the four times top scorer in the NBA (110-107). From one side to the other until he found himself, with a cap from Anteto to Durant as a metaphor for the symphony, which even had Blake jumping as before, as when he flew over cars. On Tuesday, the second round, with the possibility of deciding the particular record for a hypothetical tie in the East standings (now, with the Nets 2.5 games ahead). Let the news be with you again.