What was given is over. At least that’s the feeling after Game 3 of the Heat-Bucks tie. The one that Budenholzer’s men were forced to win and have lost, falling prey to fear and from an embarrassing last period in which they have only scored 13 points (6 of 23 in field goals and 0 of 10 in triples), 1 in the last five minutes of the game. Something inexplicable or that explains many things, especially the short circuit inherent in this team in the playoffs and, above all, the coach who directs it, we will see how long. Mission impossible now for the Bucks, who face something unprecedented and that nobody has ever managed to do: come back from 3-0. In none of the 139 times before has it happened and nobody expects it to happen now, more for sensations than for results, for the little passion transmitted by a team that arrived in need but found itself without a soul, as if assuming the inevitable while waiting for the tables to turn on their own or for a miracle to occur. Something that, no matter how much they are at Disney, does not usually happen.

The Bucks came out focused, but failed to break away from a Heat that sapped their morale and prevented them from escaping. Without Olynyc and with a touched Iguodala (6 + 3 + 3), Milwaukee could only go seven up at halftime (50-57) before giving a boost in the third period, with some fantastic minutes from a Giannis who, however, was lost in the end. The Greek finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists in less than 35 minutes (another inexplicable decision by Budenholzer), but he was missing in the last minutes of the match despite trying again and again, doing what only he knows how to do. but it seems, at times, the only thing he can do: penetrate, push until he gets into the zone, get under the basket and take advantage of his physique to catch offensive rebounds, dunk or score a layup. Something useful in a regular season in which games are prepared quickly and one is played with the next in mind, but not for a playoffs in which you are continuously thinking about your opponent for one to two weeks. And even less with a genius like Spoelstra, who has devised everything to prevent the forward from stopping, not letting him run, harassing him with double defenses, forcing him to double the ball (not his greatest talent) and floating him when he is in the triple, one of its maximum deficiencies. Today, 0 out of 7 from there, little more than a blush.

The last period was the realization that the Bucks were without conviction and the Heat with a self-esteem of the same size as the immeasurable figure of a Pat Riley who recently arrived at the bubble and watched everything from the stands, with his scrutinizing gaze laying eyes on a team that he has created as he wanted, with players who have not even drafted (Kendrik Nunn, Duncan Robinson) and with the signing of a Butler exiled in the past and who has found his place in the world (and in the NBA) in a team where people work (as he likes) he acts as a leader and mentor and is under the command of a coach that he likes (he and everyone else). 30 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists have been his numbers tonight, scoring 17 points in the last period and adding too much from the free throw (14 of 19), place from which he sentenced the second match of a single-color but exciting tie, with a dominator not entirely unexpected but excessively superior to a rival without answers or hope. By Butler, the Heat’s choral play and a man named Bam Adebayo, paired with Anteto and producing on both sides of the court; today, 20 + 16, with 7 of 8 in field goals and 6 of 7 in free throws, closing gaps and driving his team when it was necessary to do so. And all this apart from the short circuit of the fourth period, which finished 40-13 in what is the largest point difference between two teams in a final quarter in playoff history.

Little more can be added about the game, which seemed like it was going to fall on one side but ended up on the other and with a result (15 up at the end) even too bulky. But it is the same to lose one as fifty and the fourth encounter can be made too long at a few Bucks that are more out than in and they are already thinking about returning home while they have seen how, in recent days, different destinations have resounded for Anteto. We’ll see how this ends and what are the consequences of the debacle (if they lose 4-0 it has no other name) and if it takes Budenholzer (something likely) and an Anteto that the Bucks can try to transfer before he becomes free agent in 2021 (possible). The Heat rub their hands and smell a wounded and nearly sentenced opponent, while the Bucks still wonder how they got to where they are and why have they gone from aspiring to 70 victories to running out of arguments in a final phase where many people already thought they would not have them. The Heat smile and Anteto looks out over a cliff where he may end up falling. And the fall can be, be careful, very painful.