They say anterior cruciate ligament injury, and the footballers tremble. It is a combination of words that terrify and make your hair stand on end. It is the most feared injury, a horror that everyone runs away from, and it is recurrent, painful and delayed. All it takes is a turn in a fake, a bad step, a collision of legs or the betrayal of the guy on the grass to suffer it. Currently the Brazilian has suffered Neymar and the Spanish Gavi, but the history of victims is extensive. This knee injury haunts them all, it comes out of nowhere to show that footballers are very vulnerable beings.

Crack! sounds in the knee, and that sound awakens panic. The affected person rolls on the grass, cries, laments, prays, let it not be that, let it not be that, he will not be able to leave the field standing, he will not be able to support his own weight, he will leave on a stretcher or with the help of his teammates. , he will close his eyes, shocked, like someone entering a tunnel or a dark night. His knee will immediately swell and the pain will be unbearable, a pain that only the sufferer knows.

Then will come the diagnosis, the terrible news, the doctor’s dramatic voice that says “anterior cruciate ligament,” and the athlete’s life is shaken, drastically interrupted. It will be 6, 7 to 8 months of recovery. Experts say they should be 10 to 12 so as not to speed up the processes. That is why the fallen mourn, not only for the pain of the moment but for what is to come, the admission to the operating room (not in all cases) and the long season away from the fields, the hard work of physiotherapy to try to return soon, with the uncertainty of whether it will be the same as before or similar, or better or worse, and if the fears of a new impact will be buried.

It is not the most recurrent injury, tears and strains are more common, but it is one of the most feared. It happens when the anterior cruciate ligament, an elastic band-like tissue that connects the thigh bone (femur) to the tibia, and helps stabilize the knee joint, is torn. An athlete who suffers from this injury usually undergoes surgical reconstruction, replacing the torn ligament. Then, the footballer’s life takes an unexpected turn.

Injury epidemic

Gavi, Barcelona player.

In the history of football, many athletes have fallen victim to this dangerous injury. And currently there is a global alarm, it is like an epidemic, since cases are increasing. In the Spanish League, for example, there is panic: eight cases have already been reported this season, the most notable being Gavi, the Barcelona player who recently tore his ligaments in a Spanish national team match. Last Tuesday he had surgery. He will be out for about 8 months. He will miss the Euro Cup and the Olympics.

Another is Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid goalkeeper, who tore his ligaments in training. “You never expect to go through something like this, but now it’s time to accept it and do everything to overcome it and come back even stronger,” he said, with resignation on the surface. Another fall from Madrid was the Brazilian defender Éder Militão. In addition, there are the injuries of David Silva (Real Sociedad and already retired), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) and Joel Roca (Girona)not counting the numerous cases in the second Division… In England, the recent victim of this injury was Jurrien Timber, the Arsenal defender, who also tore his cruciate ligament last August.

One of the most famous cases of this injury is that of the Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo, who suffered it four times, 3 in the right knee and 1 in the left, in a period of 7 years. Asenjo is already an expert in living with that knee drama. “You get injured, they send you messages of encouragement for a week, but that’s it. Football continues, new players come out, but no one remembers the one who is in a gym,” said Asenjo, moved, in an interview with Panenka magazine. He assured that he has not let himself be overcome by the fear of getting injured again. “Fear exists when you don’t trust your knee or your elbow or your shoulder. I have worked to ensure maximum confidence. Until I have felt it training, through falls, jumps, I have not gone out to play a game,” he says.

But there are many other episodes recorded in the history of world football: Víctor Valdés, Pepe, Xavi Hernández, Diego Costa, Sergio Canales (3 times), Rafinha… They all went through the same drama.

The Colombian striker also experienced it firsthand. Radamel Falcao García, who missed the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after suffering this knee injury in a Monaco match in the French Cup. How can we not remember that January 22 when Tigre was injured on the field. A harsh tackle from a rival left him lying on the grass, lamenting and without a World Cup, despite his efforts to try to reach the World Cup event. The times did not allow him.

The recent case is that of Neymar. The Brazilian star fell on the grass at the Centenario stadium when his Brazil team was playing against Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers. It was the 44th minute when he received a strong tackle from Nicolás de la Cruz, he heard the crash, he grabbed his left leg, he complained loudly, he cried, he left on a stretcher: the diagnosis was a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus, between 6 and 8 months of recovery. A lifetime for a footballer.

Neymar was seriously injured.

“It is a very sad moment, the worst. I know I am strong, but this time I am going to need my friends and family even more… I put the strength in God’s hands so that he can renew mine,” Neymar said in a moving message on his networks. The star had just recovered from a long ankle injury. A few days ago he shared images of his recovery. In the video he is seen with heartbreaking complaints. “Oh, oh, oh,” he shouts while wincing in pain. It is the inevitable process that he must follow to recover.

What the medicine says

German Ochoa He is a renowned Colombian doctor who is an expert in knee injuries. He explains that there is an alarming increase in this type of injury, not only in elite professional footballers but in a large number in other populations such as children and adolescents, “who are asked too much in the early professionalization of sporting activity. ”, and in sedentary people who play soccer sporadically “with poor athletic condition.” Regarding the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, Ochoa comments:

“It is when this structure fails in the face of trauma or axial, rotational aggression, usually. The greatest frequency is when the player falls from a jump not on the balls of his feet, but on his heels, or when he is going to turn and the studs of the guayo remain stuck in the grass and when turning, the break is generated,” he comments.

Germán Ochoa is one of those who believe that the recovery time should not be before 10 months “because if a graft from one’s own or a donor is used, the time for it to be a true ligament will not be before 10 months. That is why those who restart their activity at the sixth, seventh, eighth month have a much higher failure rate and are injured again,” he says.

“In professional athletes, one of the explanations is the use, abuse and overuse of sporting activity.”

Ochoa has an explanation for this substantial increase in cases. “In professional athletes, one of the explanations is the use, abuse and overuse of sporting activity. Rest times are insufficient, the body needs to rest, you have to have a balance. The anterior cruciate ligament is damaged because these athletes, with so much competition and such long seasons, show muscle fatigue very quickly and it is the muscle, associated with the brain connection, that provides protection so that the knee does not suffer. When there is a lot of fatigue, brain concentration decreases. With overload, lactic acid floods the muscle masses and the immediate protective reaction is much slower, so the soccer player does not have joint protection,” explains Ochoa.

And it’s not just footballers who are victims of this curse. Last weekend the German international referee Felix Brych He injured his ligaments during the Eintracht Frankfurt-Stuttgart match. Which shows that everyone is exposed on the field.

The anterior cruciate ligament injury does not discriminate, it does not forgive, it lurks like a ghost, like a nightmare, like what it is: the terror of every footballer.

