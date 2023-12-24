Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/24/2023 – 13:34

What do gymnast Rebeca Andrade, tennis player Luísa Stefani and football player Neymar have in common, besides being Olympic medalists and Brazilian sports stars? The three were victims of one of the most feared injuries by high-performance athletes, that of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of the knee. The striker was the most recent, when he was injured in a World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay, in October.

“The anterior cruciate ligament is a ligament structure that works like a rope, which connects the thigh bone, called the femur, to the main bone of the leg, which is the tibia. It prevents the knee from moving forward, that is, the tibia from moving forward, when a movement is made, stabilizing the rotation”, explained doctor Marco Demange, from the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology (IOT) at Hospital das Clinics of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP).

Turning the knee sharply can cause the ligament to rupture. According to Demange, this may occur due to three factors.

“The first is when the environment presents a greater chance of locking the knee. For example, in skiing. The second situation involves sports where the trauma energy can be potentially great when the individual lands in a non-ideal manner. This can happen on skateboarding. And the third is when there are unexpected movements out of control, as in impact sports”, he described.

This is how Natan Micael, a handball athlete from Esporte Clube Pinheiros, entered the statistics. In June, the central guard was on the court for the São Paulo club in the third place match of the men's South-Central American Championship, a tournament that was worth a place in the World Cup, when he suffered the injury.

“It was a moment in which I made a very quick change of direction. The muscles didn’t respond and that’s when I had a grade three knee sprain,” said Natan.

In the case of Gizele Dias, the moment she landed after a jump, during an amateur volleyball match, caused an injury to her left knee, which ended up going beyond the rupture of the ACL. According to her, there was also stretching of the posterior and collateral ligaments, bone edema and joint effusion.

“I used ankle articulators, which only allowed me to flex my foot, and I didn’t twist my ankle. But I was such an amateur athlete, and I did Physical Education thinking about life as an amateur athlete, who didn't do strengthening. During the jump, I ended up losing my balance to the left side. The articulator did the job of not twisting the ankle. Femur in, tibia out, caused this horrible injury”, recalled Gizele.

The case was so serious that, even after surgery, she would no longer be able to practice the sport she loved so much. At least, the conventional version. Introduced to sitting volleyball, Gizele found herself again. Today she is one of the most experienced athletes on the Brazilian women's team, bronze medalist in the last two Paralympics and current world champion in the sport. Even so, the setter needs care to move around the court.

“I need to play with an orthosis, which leaves the knee immobilized. I play with a really tough leg. If I shoot [a órtese]I have a stupid leg and I can hurt myself if I move backwards, as I don't have that sensitivity in the front [da perna] and the knee is fragile”, he detailed.

According to Hesogy Gley, chief physician of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB), however, it is not common for an isolated ACL injury to have an impact to the point where the athlete switches to parasport.

“As [a lesão de ligamento cruzado anterior] It is recoverable, it does not leave major consequences. What we see are [atletas entrarem no esporte paralímpico por] more serious injuries, with several torn ligaments, which eventually leads to neurological damage,” explained Gley.

Long recovery

Recovery from an ACL injury varies from nine months to a year. After surgery, the process involves physiotherapy and a gradual return to sporting activities.

“The first pillar [do tratamento] This is the time for the ligament to form and have resistance equivalent to the old one. The second is muscular strength. When a person undergoes knee surgery, the muscles temporarily weaken and it is necessary to recover them to the same or better level as before the surgery. The third pillar is aerobic conditioning. Finally, there is the work of proprioception, the body's ability to understand that knee again, its mechanics, to execute the correct movement”, said Demange.

“We share [a recuperação depois da cirurgia] in some stages, both in the healing of the graft and the physical evolution of the athlete. Each case is different”, said Laís Coelho, physiotherapist for the Pinheiros handball team and who monitors Natan’s treatment.

The player is already part of the team's routine again, even off the court. Coach of the Pinheiros men's handball team, and former commander of the Brazilian handball team, Washington Nunes is cautious about the return of the central playmaker, not only because of his injured knee.

“It used to be said that in six months the athlete could return to the field or court. Today it is not quite like that, because there is not only the recovery of the injured organ, but the general composition of the body for playing the game. Often, he starts training, then his ankle, arm, shoulder hurts, which were not the joints he was involving with so much stress and repetition [nos meses anteriores]”, justified the coach.

“The first month was the most difficult, because it is a very painful time, with swelling, pain. Now is the good time to start doing lower limb physical activity. I'm starting to run, so it's an exciting moment. You gain a better understanding of the muscles, [vê-la] responding well to developments in the process”, said Natan.

Hyperbaric medicine

The treatment of ACL injuries has evolved in recent years. Science is now researching how to speed up ligament reconstruction and shorten recovery time. According to Demange, one of the studies, carried out at Hospital das Clínicas, is the doctoral thesis – of which he is the advisor – of orthopedic doctor Chilan Leite on the use of hyperbaric medicine.

The use of hyperbaric chambers for physical recovery has grown in high-performance sports. According to the Brazilian Society of Hyperbaric Medicine (SBMH), the person enclosed in equipment is subjected to pressure two to three times greater than atmospheric pressure, while breathing pure oxygen through a mask. The process increases blood oxygenation and helps fight infections and heal wounds.

“When we reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament, the graft is removed from a tendon and muscle. Accelerating the healing of this graft is already a benefit. Finally, we studied this in an experimental study with rabbits, which was shown to accelerate the way the ligament attaches to the bone. It stuck faster and closed faster. The resistance of this ligament accelerated by an order of magnitude in two weeks, more than triple that of the ligament reconstructed without hyperbaric medicine”, described Demange.

“I can't say it will happen to people, but from all the studies so far, with bone marrow aspirates, platelet-rich plasma, maintenance of the rest of the ligament, several other techniques, hyperbaric medicine has proven to be more effective,” added the doctor.

In addition to studies, progress in recovery also depends on the athlete understanding the need to take greater care of their body's health.

“After returning to sport, we maintain preventive work, which should be something for the athlete, but becomes even more important in preventing [novas] injuries, both ACL and others that the athlete is at risk of. It’s a job for an athlete’s life”, explained Laís.

“I think trust [para volta às quadras] It won't be a problem, but I can adapt. Like it or not, it's not the same knee. I will need greater care for the rest of my life. Pre-training, recovery, greater attention than before”, concluded Natan.