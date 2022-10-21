J. MORENO Madrid Saturday, October 22, 2022, 01:35



The television bomb of the season was known at the beginning of the summer: the journalist Sonsoles Ónega jumped to Antena 3 to command a new professional project. In this way, she was leaving Telecinco, her home for the last fourteen years, and where she began as a news editor until she became one of the network’s presenters with a more than promising future. Her closeness to the viewer made her gain the public’s trust and credibility. The format that she was leading, ‘It’s already noon’, carved out a niche for itself in the complicated after-dinner slot despite the fact that it started in 2018 with quotas of around 8% ‘share’. Many of her already placed her as the natural substitute for Ana Rosa Quintana-both professionals shared a production company, Unicorn- in the mornings of Telecinco, but Atresmedia’s ambitious plan for Sonsoles changed the most predictable story.

The signing of Sonsoles by Mediaset’s main competition caused surprise and skepticism in the sector. A priori, Antena 3 had a firmly competitive grid, with programs, series and popular faces, which led the channel to leadership in audiences just a year ago. It broke the practically uninterrupted hegemony of Telecinco in the first position. However, from the communication group they saw in Onega the right person to open a new live window in the evenings on the channel, once again giving space to current affairs and the social chronicle, and thus reducing the time dedicated to entertainment.

With ‘YNow Sonsoles’, Atresmedia also intends to take advantage of the gap between ‘Pasapalabra’ and ‘Tierra amarga’



Next Monday, October 24, Antena 3 will launch one of its big bets of the season: ‘And now Sonsoles’. It will be at 7:00 p.m., replacing the contest ‘Boom!’ (which will presumably change its time slot), and will compete head-on with an important strip of ‘Sálvame’ with part of its same weapons: the heart. To do this, the new format, produced by Buendía Estudios, has collaborators who can remind the Mediaset universe, as is the case of the influencer Tamara Gorro, but it is also committed to a range of faces different from the competition: the journalists Olga Viza, Pilar Velasco, Luz Sánchez Mellado, Beatriz Miranda, Daniel Carande and Valeria Vegas, the model Mar Flores, the businesswomen Cruz Sánchez de Lara and Carmen Lomana or the television presenter Alejandra Prat, among others. The new magazine, according to Atresmedia, “seeks to entertain from today and will tell every afternoon what interests viewers.”

The monopoly



A change of strategy in a time slot, the afternoon, that Antena 3 has dedicated since 2011 to contests, such as ‘Now I fall!’ or ‘Pasapalabra’, or the daily fictions, among which ‘Amar es para siempre’ or the extinct ‘El secreto de Puente Viejo’ stand out. At that time, the network turned its content towards white and family entertainment, leaving aside more controversial programs such as ‘Where are you, heart?’ or ‘As we tell it’. The time dedicated to the heart was minimized in programming, leaving Telecinco a monopoly in this field. Atresmedia decided to compete with other cards that, ten years later, helped it achieve victory in the audience ranking and open a new cycle on television.

With ‘YNow Sonsoles’, the channel also intends to take advantage of the gap that opens up between ‘Pasapalabra’ and ‘Tierra amarga’, two of the most successful shows on current television, with a new format that is capable of keeping audiences Turkish serial and, at the same time, reduce the distance in front of ‘Save me’ with similar weapons.

It will not be the same heart that is usually talked about in Mediaset, but if the door is opened to a social chronicle that abandoned the afternoons of Antena 3 more than a decade ago and left the followers of couché paper orphaned, at a time when that Tamara Gorro and Iñigo Onieva star on the covers of magazines. Meanwhile, Telecinco is still confused about the content that it will offer to compete in the slot against Sonsoles Onega or if it will opt for one of the usual ‘bombs’ that primes the format led by Jorge Javier Vázquez. Mediaset, however, has been announcing intensively this week the telenovela ‘Café con aroma de mujer’, premiered and available on Netflix, and a new daily contest presented by Christian Gálvez entitled ’25 words’.