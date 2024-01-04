Antena 3 has been the most watched channel in 2023. It revalidates the leadership it obtained for the first time last year, despite losing six tenths in these 12 months. It has reached a 13.3% average screen share. This is what consultancies such as Barlovento and GECA point out, based on measurement data collected by Kantar Media. The perennial leadership of its news programs, which have been the most watched for more than five years, and the solid success of its contests Pass word and The wheel of luck guarantees you good audience data on a daily basis.

Telecinco's setback in the year in which it canceled Save me It translates into almost two points less quota compared to 2022. It goes from 12.3% to 10.4%. In the total year count, it maintains second position despite having placed third in recent months. A positive fact for the channel is that it continues to lead in a very attractive audience sector for advertisers, that of young adult viewers, aged between 25 and 44 years. This age group is, according to GECA, the one that has reduced its time watching traditional television the most in 2023. It consumes 13 minutes less per day than last year.

Among the dozens of free-to-air channels analyzed by different consulting firms, La 1 is one of the ones that has risen the most. It improves by 0.6 tenths and this time reaches a 9.7% screen share. In some of the final months of the year it has even managed to place itself in second position, only behind Antena 3. The public channel continues to be where the viewer goes to follow the big events, whether to celebrate Christmas or find out about elections. In fact, it completely dominates the top 14 positions in the classification of the most viewed broadcasts of the year. He achieves this mainly through football, both through the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Nations League and the triumphant World Championship this summer won by the Spanish National Team of Jennifer Hermoso and Olga Carmona. But also thanks to the different programs related to the Eurovision final on May 13. And it has had unexpected successes such as the return of Grand Prix.

The World Cup final won by the Spanish National Team was the broadcast with the highest audience share of the year, with a 59.6% share on La 1. WILLIAM WEST (AFP)

La Sexta obtains 6.3% of Compartir, rising two tenths in a year. Cuatro remains with 5.2%, which is one tenth more than in 2022. The strong rise in Energy, which grows 0.5 tenths to reach a 3% share, makes it the leader in its sector and achieves for a DTT to be placed ahead of a linear channel in the annual audience ranking. It overtakes La 2. The public chain had been improving its data for several years, but in 2023 it has experienced a slight drop by losing one tenth and remaining with 2.9% of Compartir.

Prime Video overtakes Netflix

It has been a year marked by changes at the top of communication groups, highlights the Barlovento television consumption report prepared with data from the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC); the General Media Study (EGM); and Comscore, which measures digital audiences, among other organizations. It has also been defined by the stabilization of the advertising sector, which has allowed Atresmedia and Mediaset to maintain their capital gains despite lower consumption on linear television and the fact that their main networks have been the ones that have lost the most screen share. 2023 has continued to mark the rise of pay television and has faced an increasingly imminent challenge, that of the use of Artificial Intelligence. But, as the study highlights, the television (traditional television) is still very present: 28.2 million viewers turn on the television every day. That is, 61 out of every 100 potential clients see it every day.

Venetia (Alison Oliver), Felix (Jacob Elordi) and Oliver (Barry Keoghan), in a moment of 'Saltburn', Prime Video's latest big global hit. Chiabella James (Chiabella James/Prime Video)

Regarding payment platforms, each Spaniard spends on average almost 38 euros per month on them. Those between 65 and 70 years old make up the group that invests the most in these services, with 48 euros per month. Only 9% of those surveyed say they do not spend anything on them. Prime Video has overtaken Netflix and has become the platform with the greatest penetration in the Spanish market in 2023. The Amazon brand reaches 19.7 million Spaniards, that is, 53% of the population likely to be a user, compared to 46.1% for Netflix. This has been the year in which the strong rise of Disney+ has been consolidated. 31% of Spaniards have access to it, when at the beginning of 2021 it was only 19% of the population. Meanwhile, HBO Max remains stable waiting to face new changes in its identity, after its merger with Discovery. Currently it reaches 23.5% of the population. Changes in this industry, which is beginning to add advertising to some of its subscriptions and prevent account sharing, will cause this penetration rate to continue changing in the next 12 months.

