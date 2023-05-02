April closed with a change in trends in the analysis of monthly audiences. Antena 3 once again led the month with a 12.9% share of the screen, consolidating its hegemony in the first position it reached a year and a half ago, and surpassing its main rival, Telecinco, which is content with the silver medal for bring together an 11.4% ‘share’. However, Mediaset can boast of winning as the leading television group (26.5%), thanks mainly to the boost of its DTT channels. It prevails over Atresmedia, which adds 25.9% with one less channel than its competition.

In the case of Antena 3, it maintains the lead but loses 1.2 points compared to March. The chain manages to be the most watched television in the vast majority of autonomous communities, with the exception of the Canary Islands, Navarra and the Basque Country, where they prefer Telecinco; and La Rioja, which is the domain of La 1, while the regional TV3 is sweeping Catalonia. In this sense, by ‘targets’, Atresmedia’s main channel is the leader in women (14.9%) and over 65s (16.4%). The set of paid themes wins in male viewers (13.3%) and under 64s, in addition to the so-called ‘commercial target’ (15.8%), followed by Telecinco (11.7%) and Antena 3 ( 10.4%), according to a report by the consulting firm Dos30′ based on data from Kantar.

By time slots, Telecinco continues to dominate the morning (12.8%) thanks to data from the leadership of ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’ (16.2%), with permission, yes, from ‘[email protected]’, the space led by Alfonso Arús, who prevailed during the first hours of the morning and achieved his historical monthly maximum in April (18.7%). After dinner, Antena 3 (15.9%) won with the contest ‘La roulette de la suerte’ (20.7%) and the news presented by Sandra Golpe (20.6%).

The afternoon is also for Antena 3 (12.3%) with the leadership of ‘Original Sin’ (13.9%) and the program ‘Y ahora Sonsoles’ (12.8%), although ‘Amar es para siempre’ lost afternoon dominance as the most watched Spanish daily series in favor of ‘La promesa’ (11.3%), one of TVE’s great successes in recent months. The good results of ‘Sálvame diario’ (12.3%) are also noteworthy.

Likewise, Atresmedia’s main channel also prevails in the ‘prime time’ slot thanks to ‘Pasapalabra’ (21%), the news program by Vicente Vallés (17.7%) and ‘El hormiguero’ by Pablo Motos (15, 1%). In prime time, the favorite shows for viewers are ‘Survivientes’ (17.4% average at Thursday’s gala), ‘Tu cara me suena’ (19.8%), ‘La Voz Kids’ (14%) , the docuseries by Bárbara Rey (13.5%) or ‘The island of temptations’ (13.9%).

Growth of The 1



For its part, TVE’s La 1 continues to reverse its negative trend of recent years by achieving 9% in April, its best data this month since 2020, although it is down one tenth compared to March. The General Content management decided to start a new programming in September, with changes in the morning (‘Speaking clearly’, ‘Now or never’) and also in the afternoon slot, with ‘La Promesa’ (11.3%) or ‘The hunter’ (10.1%), among the main hits. In addition, TVE’s ‘Telediarios’ also improved (11.2%) and the new daily series ‘4 stars’ registered an average of 9.5% in ‘access prime time’.

At the bottom of the table, both La Sexta and Cuatro lost follow-up compared to the previous month. In the case of La Sexta, it dropped five tenths and fell to 5.8%, nevertheless surpassing the second Mediaset channel, which lost two tenths (4.8%). TVE’s La 2 also fell one tenth in the monthly average and marked a 2.6% share of the screen.

But April has been an outstanding month for Mediaset thematic channels. Energy is the most watched DTT channel with a 3.1% ‘share’, while FDF (2.5%) and Divinity (2.4%) are crowned with second and third position, respectively. This is followed by Nova (2.1%) and THIRTEEN (2%). For its part, Be Mad, now converted into a thematic film channel, achieved its best historical result (1.3%). Linear television consumption registers an average of 180 minutes per viewer, 9.1% less than in April 2022.

Football achieved the first three positions in the ranking of most watched broadcasts for the month of April, with the Copa del Rey Clásico, between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in first place with 5,507,000 viewers and 40.7% of ‘Compartir’. Antena 3 completes the most watched spaces with ‘Antena 3 Noticias’, ‘El Hormiguero’ and ‘Pasapalabra’.