2022 began by achieving a milestone for Antena 3. Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote became leaders during the broadcast of the first minute of the year, the one with the chimes. For the first time in history, TVE was not the preferred option for the Spanish to eat the grapes. This year, on January 1, 2023, the Atresmedia presenter couple has done it again. In the 12 months that separate both moments, the private channel has confirmed its good moment of audiences: it is placed, also for the first time since it started its broadcasts in 1990, at the head of the annual audiences, breaking the dominance that Telecinco has maintained for 10 years.

Antena 3 has only needed to rise one tenth compared to 2021 and reach a 13.9 share of the screen to wrest leadership from Telecinco, according to data provided by the auditing company Kantar. The power of its news programs and the greater following it obtains in its afternoons, in addition to successful prime-time premieres such as The noobThey have helped change. The Mediaset channel has been experiencing a deep audience crisis for months, which has caused it to experience a significant drop of 2.6 points in 2022, obtaining an average annual share of 12.3%.

Things have improved somewhat for La 1, although their results do not allow them to compete for leadership. The public channel has taken advantage of the success of the Eurovision broadcast in May and the World Cup in Qatar 2022, in November and December, to improve slightly compared to the previous year and obtain a 9.1% audience share, three tenths above 2021. It is evident how much their results have depended on these two events when verifying that both Qatar and Eurovision occupy the top 10 positions on the list of most viewed broadcasts of the year.

The particular audience battle between the new generation channels, Cuatro and La Sexta, remains unchanged. La Sexta, with a 6.1% audience share, lost three tenths compared to the previous year and Cuatro, with 5.1%, lost two tenths compared to the previous 12 months. The 2 slightly improves its data again. Scale another tenth until you reach 3%. Since 2017, when it marked an average of 2.6%, the second public channel has gradually improved its results, thanks to the incombustible evening contest To know and to winwhich this year has completed a quarter of a century of life, and the success of its night cinema or surprises such as Commissioner Montalbano. As for the public autonomic ones, they improve slightly this year. They rose one tenth, thanks to the interannual rise of channels such as the Andalusian Canal Sur, the Galician TVG and the Balearic IB3, which have raised the average.

Round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Morocco and Spain at the Ciudad de la Educación stadium in Rayan (Qatar). JJ Guillen (EFE)

Less linear television, but more pay television

According to the annual report prepared by the GECA consultancy, linear television consumption in Spain falls in 2022 to an average of 183 minutes per viewer. This is the lowest figure since 1993. All age groups reduce their time in front of the television in 2022 compared to the previous year, highlighting those over 65, with 31 minutes less.

The viewer of the linear channels is still not used to following the programs on a delayed basis. They only consume six minutes a day in this modality, to add to the previous 183. The culinary contest of La 1 masterchef In its different versions, this type of consumption dominates, which sometimes adds up to half a million more viewers than its live broadcast.

A moment of the recording of ‘MasterChef’, the most followed linear television program deferred in 2022.

Mediaset can at least celebrate that its thematic channels have performed better from one year to the next (such as Factoría de Ficción, annual leader of this type of channel, Energy and Divinity). But these good results have not compensated for the bump in Telecinco and the slight decline in Cuatro, which is why Atresmedia (Antena 3, La Sexta along with channels such as Neox, Nova and Mega) also becomes the most watched communication group in 2022 .

And it is that these free-to-air DTT themes are more viewed in 2022, increasing 1.3 points in the screen share, while the paid ones (such as GOL, FOX, AXN and TNT) do so by 1.2 points. That means the classicsuch as La 1, Antena 3 or Telecinco continue to lose strength compared to other television options.

