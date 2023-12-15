The regional vice president, José Ángel Antelo, announced this Friday that he intends to eliminate subsidies to NGOs “that have not condemned the terrorist acts of Hamas” in Israel, or that “dedicate themselves to restricting freedom of expression.” The statements by the leader of Vox in the Community come a day after the Prosecutor's Office of the Region of Murcia confirmed that it is going to investigate, following a complaint from four non-profit organizations, the spokesperson of said party in the Regional Assembly, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, for statements that could have incited hatred, by linking migration with crime.

This elimination of financing for these social entities would be carried out, Antelo explained this Friday, both by the regional government, where PP and Vox are partners, and in the city councils governed by both parties. «Of course, it will also happen in those governments in which Vox has to say whether the budgets are approved or not. Where Vox is, there will be no collaboration with the left or with its satellites,” Antelo mentioned yesterday during a visit to the facilities of the Federation of Metal Companies in Murcia.

The complaint by the NGOs Amigos de Ritsona, Murcia Acoge, Convivir sin Racismo and Parem, which Antelo has linked to the political left, was also directed against the regional vice president for stating on the social network We cannot ignore that the infiltration of jihadists in the boats increases the risk of attacks,” a statement that would not constitute a crime, as the Prosecutor's Office ruled out on Thursday.

The leader of Vox reaffirmed this Friday that “the truth is never a hate crime. What I stated was also stated by the National Court. What's more, the State Security Forces and Corps and the intelligence centers say so,” he said.

The PP responds



The part of the regional government that corresponds to the Popular Party wanted to respond to Antelo this Friday and specified that “the powers regarding development cooperation are in the Ministry of the Presidency.” Sources from the San Esteban Palace guaranteed yesterday that “the government will continue to comply with the objective criteria established by the law that regulates the granting of subsidies, as it has been doing until now, which does not respond to personal considerations.”