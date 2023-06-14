«Genoa has decided that the regional elections will be repeated in the Region of Murcia». This is how forceful the president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, was shown after the plenary session for the constitution of the Regional Assembly Table, from which his party has been left out. “The PP has vetoed us and we are perplexed,” said the leader of the Santiago Abascal formation in the Region.

In addition, Antelo did not rule out that, now that the regional Parliament is underway, he does not rule out presenting a reform of the President’s Law to recover the limitation of mandates, something that would prevent López Miras from being re-elected for the third time. This would have to be supported by PSOE and Podemos. The Socialists claim that it would have to study it.

However, the leader of Vox affirms that he continues “with an outstretched hand” to the Popular Party, in order to reach an agreement similar to that of the Valencian Community and the one they have reached in Molina de Segura. In any case, he was pessimistic, “because in the municipalities we are finding 45 different popular parties.”

«The PP wants us to give away the votes, and that is impossible. They offer us nothing and ask us for everything»; insisted Antelo, who revealed that the popular ones proposed him to “sign a piece of paper” so that Vox would always support his proposals in the Board of Spokespersons. «The PP, by order of Genoa, wants to go to elections in this Region. We continue with our outstretched hand waiting for someone to take it », he declared.