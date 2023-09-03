The provincial leader of Vox and future vice president and advisor for Security, Interior and Emergencies of the Autonomous Community, José Ángel Antelo, insisted this Sunday on the need to modify the Law for the protection and recovery of the Mar Menor and expressed his confidence that the pact with the PP to form a coalition government favors it. However, he did not clarify if this measure is included, and in what sense, in the programmatic agreement between both parties. According to sources familiar with the negotiations, that document will be made public this Tuesday, while according to Antelo “the most logical deadlines” are for the current acting president and popular candidate, Fernando López Miras, to make his speech before the plenary session of the Regional Assembly. on Wednesday and be invested on Thursday. That day is the deadline for him to take office and, thus, avoid electoral repetition.

Regarding the lagoon, in an interview on esRadio Antelo he stated that “the law we currently have does not work and is criminalizing very productive sectors of our Region.” And he added that “a law must be made with technology, with the modernization that we have in the year 2023 that recovers the Mar Menor, that truly returns to what it always was: a tourist attraction, something that Murcians appreciate. We have a lot of affection and something very representative of our Region. And of course, that it is compatible with economic activity.

“We must take steps in that improvement and we must put all possible measures. In the end, what citizens, businessmen, entrepreneurs want to do is make the environment and our people prosper”, he commented. And he defended that “obviously, the Government must be on that side and I believe that this is something important and that the obsession of recovering the Mar Menor unites us,” he added, referring to the PP.

“There will be a great point of agreement”



In addition, after criticizing the executive of Pedro Sánchez for diverting funds to other places, ignoring the needs of those sanitation that are so deficient, “he pointed out that he sees it possible for Vox and PP to promote legal changes related to measures for the environmental recovery of the lagoon. “I think there will be a great meeting point there. Obviously, the situations and regulations will continue to be elaborated so that this is the case.

Antelo, who is also a deputy and spokesman for Vox in the Regional Assembly, charged in the interview this Sunday against those who, in his opinion, in the Region “live off the miseries of the Mar Menor and use it as a throwing weapon.”

The sources consulted indicated that Vox proposes that the law include the obligation to build separative water networks (some for wastewater and others for rainwater), even with a sanctioning regime for local and regional administrations if they fail to comply; the requirement that the Community and the central government be involved in financing the improvement of the treatment plants, with tertiary treatments; and a perimeter drain. Those of Santiago Abascal also want to increase pressure on the central government to open the golas, in order to “oxygenate” the lagoon.

Promotion “is important”



Regarding the powers that Vox will assume in the new executive, which he hopes will be complete throughout September, Antelo stated that Fomento is “an important council due to the volume of investment it has: highways, ports, the Port Authority (the proposal for appointment of the president or president) and housing. And about the Interior, Security and Emergencies, he recalled that “we have been demanding an increase in security for some time.” «We have a problem with the Local Police staff and in some places, the regional government will have to invest in security and in other places, demand that the municipalities exercise their responsibility and increase the number of agents. You also have to make protocols for any type of situation that occurs and, most importantly, support them, “he said.

Antelo again linked illegal immigration and crime. According to his reasoning, “the Region of Murcia is the second gateway to illegal immigration and, in recent times, crime has grown by more than 50%, worrying data that must be reversed.” He also said he was aware that the National Police and the Civil Guard depend on the Government of Spain and pointed out that “if there is a PP government” at the national level, “it will help us in that situation and if there is a government of national destruction, we will have to apply more force in the Local Police».

On who will be the head of the Ministry of Development, Antelo stated that they have “several names on the table.” And he added that he has agreed with López Miras that all the names that Vox proposes “he knows” and that “also that those that the Popular Party is going to propose are known to us.” He pointed out that if one had “some impediment, it is a matter of speaking about it, because in the end we have to be a government with unity of action and with a single voice.” And he made it clear that he will be vice president but that “Mr. López Miras has powers over all the ministries, because there are no Vox ministries and PP ministries.”

Antelo also considered crucial that the Government of Spain modify the regional financing system. “We are the Region of Spain with the worst financing in Spain, the situation is really delicate economically speaking, resources are very scarce,” he said. And, after mentioning the problems of the Murcia City Council, where he was an opposition councilor in the last legislature, he defended that “the balance of the accounts is very important.”

municipal negotiations



Also, regarding the difficulties for the regional agreement with the PP, since more than three months have passed since the elections, Antelo regretted that “in the municipalities it has really been easier than in the Community.” And he pointed out that “we govern with the PP in six municipalities and it is now in the making in Lorca, and this has been recognized by the mayor of the PP.” He also “is talking in other municipalities, such as Cartagena, which is the second municipality in population,” to form a coalition government.

“It is something that should be normal,” said the Vox leader. And he charged against “those who are against, by action or omission, the conformation of that alternative, those coalition governments, which is what the citizens have voted for and what the voters of the Popular Party and Vox want. We are on the street and Mr. López Miras knows perfectly well that it must occur with a certain normality.

Finally, he pointed out “those leaders who are still in doubt should refrain from continuing to try to thwart the alternative, because the ballot box is not wrong.” He indicated that “there is a social majority in the Region of Murcia, more than 60% of whom have voted for the PP and Vox.” And he advocated “giving an example of good government to the rest of Spain, so that it is copied, because many times the PP has tried to place itself in the mental framework of the left, but we are better in everything in management than the left.” Thus, he concluded, “we are not confronting society, we are not inventing beach bars, we are not in the struggles of gender ideology but rather concerned with people’s real problems, which are making ends meet, not fleecing the self-employed, who there is security in the streets and protect the borders.