The Joaquín Ferrándiz de Torre Pacheco square hosted a Vox rally yesterday in which representatives of the entire Cartagena region participated, in addition to the candidate for the presidency of the Region, José Ángel Antelo; the candidate for the Regional Assembly María José Ruiz and the national deputy Lourdes Méndez. “The field produces the most necessary,” Antelo started his intervention. «We reject the dilemma of the Mar Menor or the countryside. We have science and technology on our side for your recovery and the first thing we need is a correct diagnosis. If what the water treatment plants of the riverside municipalities do was done by someone from our field, he would already be in jail, “criticized the leader of Vox, who insisted on carrying out” separative sanitation “.

«What is the Mar Menor? It is not a lagoon, it is a bay in the clogging phase. If we do not act, it would dry up, which is why the Mar Menor needs the contributions of the larger sea, “he pointed out. He criticized that “every time the PP and PSOE have had to vote in Europe in favor of our sovereignty, they have done so against it. Every time they have had power they have deceived, for example, with ‘water for all’, which ended up being ‘deception for all’. We will launch a national hydrological plan.”

On the other hand, the regional leader denounced that “it is not acceptable that illegal immigration is financed in this Region. Each ‘mena’ costs us 5,000 euros per month and generates a call effect that encourages ‘no-go’ areas; Illegal immigration is synonymous with crime. Finally, José Ángel Antelo asked López Miras, “in relation to his statements that he will not govern in coalition with Vox: “If he does not agree with us, will he do so with the PSOE of Vélez that closes the Transfer and underfinances us? Or with the defectors? At Vox we will not agree with one or with the others.

For his part, the candidate for mayor of Torre Pacheco of said formation, José Francisco Garre, pointed out that “security is a priority and a necessity here.”

“We propose – he added – to have more Civil Guard agents, as well as permanent offices in Roldán and Balsicas, a demand from the neighbors. We will also recover the figure of the rural guards ».