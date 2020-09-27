The Croatian pivot Ante Tomic arrived in Spain in January 2010 to sign for Real Madrid. In July 2012 he landed at Barça and, after eight seasons, began a new stage at Joventut. Today he faces Real Madrid for the first time with a different shirt from Barça.

This afternoon (18:00, #Vamos) Real Madrid comes to Badalona, ​​another ‘enemy‘ancestral of the Joventut. Curiously, he will face some of those who were his companions there: Rudy, Felipe Reyes, Carroll, Llull …

That was a long time ago. It seems normal to me that such high-quality players spend their entire careers in a club. Although for many that is incredible, nothing surprises me.

Was it a surprise not to continue at Barça or did you expect it?

A bit of everything. In the end, it all depends on the coach and with that I have said enough … Be that as it may, I have not had any problems and it is a matter already closed.

Was it a complicated change?

No. Only now it takes me 25 minutes from home to Badalona. The truth is that I like the team and the club is very well organized. So far everything is going very well, both with the teammates and with the people who work at the club.

How much has your family had to do with the decision to continue living in Barcelona?

After knowing that I was not still at Barça, we valued some aspects of my career, our life and the situation we are experiencing with COVID-19. The best option was to accept the offer that Joventut made me and continue living in Barcelona. It was also good for me to continue playing in the Endesa League and with new challenges, such as playing the Eurocup for the first time in my career.

He is 33 years old and for two weeks (Ribas is also the same age) he is the oldest of the team. How do you take it?

He was already the oldest at Barça last season (smiles). It represents a great responsibility, because everyone knows that young people follow the example, both good and bad, of the elderly. I always try to set a good example in everything, both on and off the track.

He himself who gives his daughters Bela (4 years) and Arija (one and a half)?

It is not the same, but similar. It is of another type, but I try to be a good example for everyone.

How do you feel about changing clubs after so many years at Barça?

I think I started well, but I don’t want to get into my game. My game is coming and I’m not worried about this. My advantage is that I haven’t changed much from a club in my career. When you arrive at a new place, it is difficult for you to learn and adapt, but in my case it has not been like that, although my game can still improve.

“My life hasn’t changed, it just takes me longer to drive”

Will the Tomic-Brodziansky-Birgander trio be key in the inside game?

Just like the bases are called combo-guard, Brodziansky is a combo-pivot. Is a four who likes to play in the paint and near the rim and you always have support there. Birgander, after many months off the slopes due to injury, is still picking up his pace. He works, he trains very well and I am sure he will be a very good player.

Do you feel the same pressure at Joventut as at Barça?

During all the years that I played for Barça, people talked about that pressure; Personally, I didn’t think much about it because you have to be honest with yourself and give everything you can. I think that is enough.

Does being in a club that is not obliged to win everything give you more peace of mind?

Even now I have a more important role in the team and, the truth, that makes me feel more calm. The team also has its goals, perhaps not so big, but very important for us.

At the moment, the Palau Olímpic de Badalona continues without an audience in the stands. Are you aware that in Badalona you live by and for basketball?

They say so, but I still don’t know if this is so. The truth is that basketball is the number one sport in Badalona and all the games I have played here against Penya have been difficult. Hopefully the public will come back soon. I want to know if the fans were like that against Barça or against all teams.

He has signed for two years with the option of a third. Does that mean that there is Tomic for a while?

Going back to before, there are few players who have played for so long in the same city and in the same club: that is the best for the family, in my case for my wife and the two girls. They have been one of the most important things in my decision. I have always put my family above all things and that is not going to change. The contract that I have of 2 + 1 is the one that Joventut offered me. Then we’ll see …

Can this Joventut beat Real Madrid?

At home we can beat anyone, but we have to play like against Unicaja: dominate the rebound, have the desire and desire to go to the offensive rebound and a huge hit in the shot. With that we can win anyone. And I say this because we did so on Monday.

You were then only five years old, but the Olímpic de Badalona saw the birth of two legends in the Barcelona’92 Olympic final: the Dream team of the United States and the Croatian national team with Drazen Petrovic, Toni Kukoc, Dino Radja, Velimir Perasovic, Zan Tabak … Did this mark the history of Croatian basketball?

I don’t remember that match, but Pau (Ribas) told me that there are some photos of that final in the corridors of the Olímpic and I have to find them. Without a doubt that was something big for a small country like mine.