Antarctica The largest iceberg in the world came off the ice of Antarctica

A satellite image revealed a giant splitting from an ice shelf floating in Atlantic water.

Antarctica a 4,320-square-kilometer iceberg has split from an ice shelf attached to continental ice. The giant is currently the largest in the world, overtaking its rival floating in the same sea area by a thousand square miles.

The detachment of the A-76-named boulder was revealed in a satellite image of the European Space Agency’s Esa. The news agency Reuters and the British newspaper, among others, report on the matter The Guardian.

Half The Uusimaa-sized A-76 is 175 kilometers long and 25 kilometers wide. It is detached from the Filchner-Ronne ice shelf attached to the continental ice of Antarctica and floats in the southern bay of the Atlantic Ocean called the Weddell Sea near the ice shelf.

The Filchner-Ronne ice shelf is the largest or second largest in the world. Its splitting has accelerated in recent years due to climate change, according to researchers.

World recorded as the largest iceberg of all time, the A68a split from the Larcen C ice shelf in 2017, and was more than a thousand square miles larger than the mountain now observed.

By April, the iceberg had shattered into such small parts that researchers found it no longer worth monitoring. The fate of the iceberg was caused by warm waters and weather conditions.

“It’s amazing that the A68 survived for so long,” Professor of Glaciology, Swansea University, UK Adrian Luckman said the British Broadcasting Corporation To the BBC.

The icebergs are monitored, among other things, for the safety of shipping. Investigators closely followed the A68’s journey, among other things, because it was feared it would collide with the island of South Georgia.

In the event of a collision, it could have caused problems for island animals such as penguins.