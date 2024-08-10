The Russian Vosnok station, in the middle of Antarctica, recorded a new record temperature of -34.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, August 6; the highest temperature since July 21, 1983, which recorded -89.2 degrees Celsius; the lowest temperature in the history of monitoring temperatures in the coldest place on Earth, according to what was published by the Russia Today website, quoting the press office of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute.

The media office pointed out that the temperature dropped the next day, August 7, to 48.8 degrees Celsius below zero.

It is noteworthy that July and August in central Antarctica are the coldest months of the year, as the temperature drops to 66.6 degrees in July and to 67.6 degrees below zero in August. The Russian Vostok Station is the only station that operates all year round in central Antarctica.

On the other hand, a team of scientists confirmed that the disruption of any basic natural system of the Earth’s climate due to the rise in global temperatures will create a domino effect and will be a decisive turning point in the development of the Earth’s climate.

They pointed out in a study published in the British journal Nature Communications that the continued rise in temperatures on Earth will lead to major climate changes, according to the Russia Today website.

“We found that if current climate trends continue into the present century, the risk of a decisive shift is 45 percent. This risk will increase with every 0.1°C rise in temperature above the 1.5°C threshold,” the researchers said after studying four of Earth’s key climate systems: the Atlantic Ocean, the Amazon rainforest, and the Arctic and Antarctic ice sheets.