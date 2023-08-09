A new study, published Tuesday, shows that extreme weather conditions are on their way to becoming more extreme in Antarctica, including warming ocean waves and loss of ice.

According to the study, which was published by the Swiss journal Frontiers in Environmental Science and represents the latest warning about the damage caused by climate change, it is “almost certain that the continuation of greenhouse gas emissions will lead to an increase in the magnitude and frequency of events,” at the time. The world is perilously close to exceeding the 1.5°C limit set in the 2015 Paris Agreement, according to Bloomberg News today.

The study indicated that it is not possible to rule out cascading future phenomena where extreme weather conditions have large-scale interdependent effects in multiple environmental regions.