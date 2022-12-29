Global warming is melting glaciers and ice shelves at the planet’s poles, a process greatly accelerated by greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere by human activities around the world. In addition to sea level rise, which threatens to wipe out entire islands and swallow coastlines, the diversity of life in these remote locations, for which ice is an indispensable element, is also in danger.

In an article published this month in the journal ‘PLoS Biology’, scientists from several countries warn that current efforts to conserve ecosystems in Antarctica are “insufficient” and predict that by 2100, 65% of the populations of animals and plants on that frozen continent will be lost at the south pole of the Earth.

Through interviews with 29 experts, the research authors realized that climate change is understood as the greatest threat to Antarctica’s biodiversity and that limiting global warming through global concertation between the various world governments is essential for conservation work.

“What this work shows is that climate change is the greatest threat to Antarctic species and what we need are global mitigation efforts to save them,” says Jasmine Lee, of the University of Queensland and lead author of the paper.

“This will not only help safeguard the future of these species, but also ours”, he stresses.

With the current protective measures and in a context where global warming exceeds two degrees Celsius – an increasingly likely scenario given that, so far, it has not been possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or the destruction of nature – , estimates point to a loss of 65% of Antarctic plants and animals by the end of this century.

The research revealed that the emperor penguin (Aptenodytes forsteri) is considered the most vulnerable species to global warming, and other seabirds and invertebrates, such as nematodes, which live in the soil are also highly threatened.

But the authors of the article say that it is possible to avoid this devastating scenario, as long as conservation efforts and funding flows are boosted to ensure the protection of Antarctic ecosystems, and letting this biodiversity disappear will be much more expensive than investing now in its due protection.

The regional implementation of threat management strategies could benefit up to 74% of the plants and animals in that remote area of ​​the planet, sustain the scientists, explaining that this will require an investment of around 1.92 billion dollars (close to 1 .8 billion euros) over the next 83 years. That is, an amount equivalent to only 0.004% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019.

Climate change and human activities have increasingly put pressure on Antarctica, so scientists believe that only the combination of global and regional conservation efforts will save the continent’s biodiversity and ecosystems and preserve them for future generations .