Antarctica has witnessed a rare and dangerous phenomenon in this region of the globe that pays a heavy bill due to climate change. The largest iceberg in the world, with an area of ​​more than 4,300 square kilometers, separated from the Ron Ice Shelf in Antarctica.

Scientists have been monitoring, for days, this huge glacier called “A-76”, which is beginning to separate from the “Ron” ice shelf.

Scientists have proven that the separation has occurred thanks to images taken by the satellite “Sentinel-1” of the European “Copernicus” Earth observation program, according to what the European Space Agency announced.

The glacier is approximately 170 km long and 25 km wide, with a total area of ​​4,320 sq km.

A statement by the agency stated that the glacier is floating in the “Weddel” Sea, where it will almost be adjacent to the glacier that was the largest, and bears the name “A-23” and remained in this area until its separation in 1986.

Alex Brisbane, a glaciologist at the British Antarctic Research Service (BAS) that initially spotted the rupture, explained that although A-76 is the largest iceberg at present, “but it will not enter the list of the ten largest icebergs over time. ».

For example, in 2017, A68, one of the largest icebergs on record, with a total area of ​​5,800 square kilometers, 350 meters thick and a weight of 1,000 billion tons, attracted the interest of scientists and the media after it split from another part of West Antarctica, which is a block Larsen Glacier, in the far reaches of Antarctica.

Earth’s temperature has risen by more than a degree Celsius compared to before the industrial revolution due to increased emissions of greenhouse gases from human activities, but Antarctica is warming twice as fast.

“The continuous disintegration of ice blocks on the eastern coast of the Antarctic Peninsula is linked to the warming of the atmosphere in the south during the last fifty years,” the British “BAS” organization participating in the study said in a statement.

“At the same time, the ocean currents intensified, weakening the glaciers,” she added.