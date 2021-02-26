Antarctica A new huge iceberg detached from Antarctica near the British research station

Such large icebergs are rarely formed.

In Antarctica a large boulder has broken off at the Brunt ice shelf in the United Kingdom, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Glacier surface monitoring devices detected the detachment early Friday.

The new iceberg is 1,270 square kilometers, which is larger than Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa combined. The world’s largest iceberg, the A68a, was 5,800 square kilometers in size, but it has already broken into smaller pieces.

“Events as large as those observed on the Brunt ice shelf are quite rare and exciting,” commented the researcher who followed the events in the area from satellite imagery. Adrian Luckman From Swansea University to the BBC.

Ice shelf ruptured only about 20 kilometers from the British Halley Research Station, known especially for ozone layer research.

Halley Research Station in a photo taken in 2012.­

Activities The hall has been restricted for years due to a fracture appearing on the ice shelf, and there was no one at the station when the iceberg came off.

“Three long fractures have been actively developing on Brunt’s ice shelf for the past five years, so we’ve all been waiting for something great to happen,” Luckman tells the BBC.

Scientists will monitor Halley’s environment in the coming days with satellite imagery to make sure the incident did not create instability or new fractures. The formation of a large iceberg may be followed by the detachment of several other pieces from the same shelf.