New venture will be installed in the Port of Itaguaí, in Rio de Janeiro, and should receive an investment of R$ 3 billion

The board of antaq (National Agency for Waterway Transport) approved this Friday (September 1, 2023) the bid proposal for the auction of the ITG 02 terminal, located in the Port of Itaguaí, in Rio de Janeiro. It is an area of ​​348,937 m² that will be destined to the disposal of iron ore.

The expectation is that the project will receive almost R$ 3 billion in investments throughout the concession. With the completion, it will increase the ore flow capacity through the Port of Itaguaí, handling almost 400 million tons over the term of the contract. The terminal is expected to be auctioned later this year.

The draft public notice was approved after the completion of the public consultation that collected subsidies and suggestions for improving the technical and legal documents for the bidding process. Now the process is sent to the Ministry of Ports and Airports who, after its analysis, will forward the process to the TCU (Court Union accounts).

In his vote, director Alber Vasconcelos, rapporteur for the process, refuted the questions raised during the public consultation on the modeling proposed by the agency.

On the other hand, it accepted the contribution for the inclusion of a rule that limits the participation of companies that already have a relevant market, adopting a clause that allows free competition and parity in the bidding process.

The limitation will be for companies with leasing contracts or authorization in the iron ore market. These companies will only be able to participate in the event if there are no valid proposals from other companies.

According to Alber, the objective is to seek the decentralization of the ore market in the port complex of Itaguaí. “I understand that positioning to restrict the participation of companies that hold this market share within the Port of Itaguaí is fundamental. The restriction in question represents the duty of guardianship of that agency in order to guarantee that market competition takes place fairly”he said.