Turin, antagonists attack a car

After the events in Pisa and Florence, moments of tension yesterday in front of the Turin police station: a group of people belonging to the area of ​​autonomy and social centers have attacked a police car to prevent the transfer of a foreign citizen, who had been reported during the night because he was caught dirtying an underpass at the outskirts of the Piedmontese capital offensive writings, to a repatriation center. One officer was injured.

Mattarella solidarity with law enforcement, the words of Piantedosi

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella called the police chief to be informed of what had happened and to express solidarity with the patrol officers attacked in Turin. Reaffirming trust and closeness towards the Police, he reported the Quirinale.

“I am outraged by the very serious attack on a State Police vehicle this afternoon in the center of Turin. This unacceptable act of violence is symptomatic of the climate of poison and suspicion to which the police forces and in particular the State Police are subjected in recent days, to which my solidarity and closeness”the Minister of the Interior declared for his part, Matteo Piantedosthe. “As Minister of the Interior – added Piantedosi – I will do my utmost in every office to affirm the dignity and honor of workers and servants of the State who daily, even putting their personal safety at risk, contribute to affirming the values ​​of freedom and democracy in our country”.