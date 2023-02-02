On the occasion of the release of the film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania” new Marvel Studios film dedicated to the smallest of superheroes, Volkswagen will launch a global communication campaign that focuses on the ID.4, with the electric crossover that will have some personalized content inspired by the film. The collaboration between Marvel and VW is only the latest of the various partnerships that have seen the four wheels as protagonists on the big screen in recent years. In the commercial that circulated on social media and on TV, Ant-Man and Cassie Lang are seen doing some hilarious. sequences.

“The Marvel Studios movies are among the most successful films of all time and Ant-Man is one of the most likable characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Integrating ID.4 into the film and accompanying campaign allows us to reach millions of people around the world.”has explained Gilbert Heise, Head of Global Brand Management and Consumer Insights at Volkswagen. “Also, the Ant-Man character fits our brand perfectly – he’s likeable, authentic, and has a great sense of humor.”

A sequence of will also be available behind the scenes which will offer viewers an inside look into the making of the film with the placement of the Volkswagen ID.4 during film production. The vehicle will also be presented on the red carpet at the world premiere in Los Angeles. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return to the big screen of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) for the third stand-alone film dedicated to the Marvel superhero. Joined by Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray. as Lord Krylar. The sci-fi adventure will debut in US theaters on February 17, 2023.