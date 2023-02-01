Ant-Man and the Wasp return to the cinema for an explosive adventure in the quantum realm, with Kang as the main villain. whatant man will die?

paul rudd will reincarnate the Ant Man in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, the film that will kick off phase five of Marvel Studios’ UCM. On this occasion, the superhero will run into a variant of Kang along the way, very distant from the one we saw in “Loki”. Will the avenger be able to save the world from a deadly threat or will he fall for it, as a trailer would have anticipated?

Official poster of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”. Photo: Marvel Studios

When is “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” released?

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” doesn’t take long to hit theaters. Specifically, this new bet from the UCM will take over the big screen on February 16.

When does the pre-sale start for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”?

The presale of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” It starts this February 1 in all theaters in the country. To access this exclusive purchase, you just have to enter the web pages of the Cinemark, Cinepolis, Cineplanet and more chains, look for the pre-sale area and purchase your tickets for the preview of the film (which will be on the 15th of this month). .

What is “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” about?

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” officially kicks off phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this new production, superheroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the quantum realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on a dangerous encounter with Kang, the villain who threatens with destroying Ant-Man, in addition to unleashing the imbalance in the entire universe and its infinite realities.