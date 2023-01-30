With the upcoming release of the film Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania It is worth remembering what the Quantum Realm or Quantum Kingdom is, which will be a key piece in this new Marvel Studios film.

From what has been disclosed, this is a dimension that is contained in the Earth itself. But a person can only access it when he compresses his body mass to a certain degree, or in some cases, drawing on the power of magic.

It is due to the aforementioned that only a privileged few have had access to this kingdom, and among them is Ant-Man, the Ant-Man. However, the first time he ventured into the Quantum Realm, he nearly got lost.

We Recommend: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres advance and it already smells of farewell.

By reducing its size, it risked shrinking forever. In this dimension, time and space act differently from reality as we know it. This represents a great advantage for many.

Font: Marvel Studios.

All because the Quantum Realm allows time travel, which superheroes have taken advantage of, and apparently, it is what Kang the Conqueror will use in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania.

As expected, the information about how he will use it has not appeared yet. Only when this film has its premiere on February 16, 2023 will we have an idea of ​​what Kang, who is known for using time at his convenience, will do.

Font: Marvel Studios.

In which movies has the Quantum Realm appeared?

Until now, the Quantum Realm has been present in four films, to a greater or lesser extent. The first time was in ant man (2015), but that was only a small sample of what it entailed.

Then in Doctor Strange (2016) reappeared in one of the Sorcerer Supreme’s interdimensional journeys. The Quantum Realm would return with Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), which was where Janet van Dyne was trapped. Later she would arrive at another film.

Font: Marvel Studios.

This was the one from Avengers: Endgame (2019), where it would be the key to go back in time and recover the Infinity Stones and defeat Thanos.

So many hope that his appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania involves an in-depth exploration of what it stands for.

According to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, what we know as the Quantum Realm is the microverse, a notion that existed before the movies themselves.

In addition to the Quantum Realm we have more film information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.