We are practically two days away from the start of phase five of the marve cinematic universel, and the tape that will make its debut is neither more nor less than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And right, many film media have already been able to take a look at the tape in advance, this is due to the invitations that Disney makes them come

So, on the site of Rotten tomatoes Some ratings have already been compiled that give a total of 63%, which means that for now it is with a fresh note, but if they rate it badly, it may go down to rotten. Below we share the comments of some editors of the different digital magazines.

Empire Magazine: Quantumania isn’t quite as extravagant as it should be, and the huge stakes feel strangely small. But where else can you find wild Jonathan Majors, intense Michelle Pfeiffer, and talking broccoli? Entertainment Weekly: This Ant-Man is smart enough to be funny and wise enough not to stay longer than expected. Who best understands the benefits, after all, of keeping it small? IndieWire: Maybe the images should go back to being small; it might be the only way to save an MCU that seems perilously close to becoming too big to do more than fail. Variety: “Quantumania” is funny, as well as dazzling and relentless and mind-numbing, and then funny again just when you think you’ve had enough; all of that mixes up. Hollywood Reporter: While it is not surprising that the imposing physique [de Majors] Perfectly suited to his iconic villain persona, he also invests his performance with such surprisingly calm stillness and ambivalence that you’re on edge every moment he’s onscreen. New York Post: Sorry for the raid on your parade, “Ant-Man” fans, but the third chapter is a load of crap. Screen Crush: Your reaction will likely be determined by what you want out of the movie.

Remember that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania the next one opens February 16 andno cinemas

