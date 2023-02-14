Third round for Peyton Reed who once again directs “his” super hero, Ant-Man: the American filmmaker has in fact already directed the first two chapters of Ant-Man. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania arrives as the focal point of the new Marvel Studios storytelling, bringing to the big screen Kang the Conqueror, an enemy already seen in the series Loki, on Disney+. What will happen now, with this revelation? Here you are served.

In the Quantum Realm

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) lives his life in a semi-perfect world (from his point of view): he is engaged to Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), writes books about his experiences as a superhero, recovers the relationship with his daughter Cassie and enjoys chatting with his father-in-law and mother-in-law, respectively Henry “Hank” Pym (Michael Douglas) e Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Everything seems to be going right for once, until it turns out that Cassie delights in creating devices that interact with the Quantum Realm (the place where Janet was lost thirty years ago). Apparently the ex-Wasp Janet has not told anyone who resides in the Kingdom And how dangerous it can be interact with it.

For a series of daring events, the five all find themselves in the Quantum Realm, obviously not in the same area but in different places: a journey begins for our heroes who must find themselves while trying to escape the clutches of Kang. With a plot that basically doesn’t shine at all, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is positioned, in terms of style, exactly in the middle of its predecessors: between the first chapter in a comic-banal key, and the decidedly more serious second tinte action. The film spares no jokes (even of a sexual nature) and situations with double meanings, strange and unusual, all in a superhero sauce where fistfights and bullets fly with the knowledge that no one will get hurt.

Kang, Conqueror but not too much

As we learned in Loki, Kang will be the main enemy of this film series and he is officially introduced here in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania. To take on the role of this time traveler there is one extraordinary and damn expressive Jonathan Majorswhich we will soon see in the ring in Creed III (directed by Michael B. Jordan). Kang the Conqueror is a despot who wears Iron Man-style armorendowed with unimaginable powers, capable of controlling technologies beyond our imagination, capable of creating energy barriers and unleash laser beams of unprecedented power.

Kang is unstoppable, sure of himself and strong in his power… and this that’s the problem with the moviewhich we will address shortly, but first let’s spend a few words on the co-protagonists. Hope van Dyne/Wasp convinces up to a point: Evangeline Lilly has undoubtedly aged and not a little, to the point that it is hard to perceive her as the daughter of an exceptional and – in no uncertain terms – super cool Michelle Pfeifferthe actress sports a short hair that rather than rejuvenating her, ages her even more, not to mention that seems plastered in the movements even when wearing her superhero suit, while the one who should be the mother is objectively older, JanetAnd brilliant, snappy and full of life.

Michael Douglas confirms himself the star he’s always beenundoubtedly more plastered than all the others but with a primal charismaable to excite us using the brain and not the muscles, of which it is objectively lacking. Cassie (Kathryn Love Newton) comes into play as an outsider and doesn’t seem to have many skills, showing herself as a novice, but still convincing female version of Ant-Man.

Quantum Disaster

Marvel Studios has spent ten years to introduce us and let us live the shadow of Thanosan immense, unbeatable enemy who basically won, only to then lose the final battle thanks to a ploy by the hero of all of us, Iron Man (Tony Stark), who with the ultimate sacrifice put an end to the might of the Titan. Kang the Conqueror he is not an enemy to be taken lightlyindeed he is one of those characters who has always required (in the press) the intervention of even cosmic forces to be contained: how can Scott Lang get the better of a foe as powerful as Kang?

If you think about it for a second, it doesn’t make any sense: it’s as if you had seen Thanos defeated by Falcon and then they had presented him again as an intergalactic threat: any of us would have cried foul, and so it is here in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . Without falling into the most trivial spoiler, it is obvious that our heroes will get the better of the enemythe problem is not only that he is represented as an unstoppable enemy, but that he is defeated in such a trivial way as to leave you speechless: if you then add one of the two final scenes (which you will find at the end of the credits) which give even more importance to the enemy seen just before, it goes without saying that everything ends in cavalry. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania it’s a mediocre film that we wouldn’t have seen if it wasn’t part of this narrative universe.