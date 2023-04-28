Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania now has a release date of Disney+. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film will be available on the subscription service starting on May 17, 2023.

We remind you that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was made available in Italy on February 15, 2023, in cinema, so it’s about three months of waiting. While it might seem like little, it’s actually the longest post-pandemic wait. It should also be noted that the film was made available for digital rental and sale in mid-April. The impression therefore is that Disney has delayed the arrival of the film on Disney Plus as much as possible.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania it is an “important” film, after all. It is in fact the beginning of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and introduces in a more formal way Kang, the new enemy of this new saga. We had already had the opportunity to see the character thanks to the first season of Loki, but only with the film we were able to really taste its potential (mainly with the scenes after the end credits).

But going back to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania, the film sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) immersed in a new dimension, the Quantum Realm. They will have to find a way to escape as they try to navigate the middle of a war that competes all too closely.

Speaking again of Kang, Disney is evaluating all possible options for that role, after the allegations against Majors.