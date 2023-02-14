An unexpected and original collaboration involved Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania and the Prof. Vincenzo Schettiniowner of the famous YouTube channel The physics we likecalled in Disneyland Paris to talk about the film physics starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

A few days after the third Italian trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we find the film Marvel in a different context than usual, with Schettini discussing some of the concepts on which Scott Lang’s latest adventure is based from a table in the PYM Kitchen restaurant.

Author of a simple and fun dissemination method, which has so far earned him almost 50 million views on YouTube, the professor illustrated some of the theories that the authors of the film were freely inspired by, thus trying to explain how the mysterious Kingdom works Quantum.

Of course, we will find out everything else in the cinema, and there are only a few hours left for the debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, available in theaters starting tomorrow, February 15th.