The third movie starring Ant-Man hit theaters and this continues to generate news. Unfortunately, they are not the type that would make John Byrne, David Michelinie and Bob Layton, creators of this superhero, proud. And it is that, the figures collected during its first week painted a promising panorama. Who would have expected the biggest twist of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawould it be given off screen?

Not all Marvel movies can be Avengers: Endgame. And it is that, the last adventure of Ant-Man, reported the most notable box office collapse in the Marvel universe, when comparing its second week with that of its theatrical release.

After managing to raise more than $105 million dollars during the first weekend in theaters. The situation drastically changed to the following, reporting an income of only $32 million dollars. This represents a reduction of 69.7%.

To hurt more the pride, intoxicated beara film that premiered last Friday, replaced Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniain the first place of sales, at least in the United States.

As a point of comparison, here we list the drops in sales of Marvel movies in their second week in theaters.

Black Widow – 67.8%

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 52.6%

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 67.5%

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 67%

Thor: Love and Thunder – 67%

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 63.3%

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – 69.7%

To put things in perspective, the third film starring Ant-Man also took his spot from Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice as the superhero movie with the worst box office slump after opening with figures of more than 100 million dollars.

The situation is replicated internationally, although not as seriously, reporting a 60% drop. Currently, the film has grossed $363.3 million and is expected to reach a figure between $500 and $520 million at best.

This leaves open the possibility that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will become the lowest grossing film in the saga.

Via: movie premiere

Editor’s note: He’s not the most popular superhero, but he’s not like he strays far from the numbers reported by either. Black Widowwhich faced a simultaneous premiere on the streaming platform already Spiderman: No Way Home whose premiere was very close to Christmas night. Could it be that not all these characters have the same summoning power? Or, could it be that people are already a bit fed up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe?