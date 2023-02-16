Kang will unleash chaos in the quantum realm in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the Marvel Studios movie that kicks off phase 5 of the MCU.

paul rudd and Evangeline Lilly return to theaters with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, the film that kicks off phase 5 of Marvel Studios’ UCM. Now what Kang ‘The Conqueror’ is the new villain, the multiverse events will soon coincide to give way to the multiverse saga, which will then give rise to a new lineup of Avengers. Despite the potential for disaster and risk that lies ahead, thousands of fans wonder if they will be able to see the tape on any ONLINE platform. Next, we tell you more details.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” – trailer

Where can you see “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” ONLINE via STREAMING?

With Spider-Man’s previous experience on different streaming services (“No way home” is on HBO Max, for example), fans wonder if Ant-Man (Ant-man) will suffer the same fate. Fortunately, “Quantumania” has secured its premiere on Disney Plus, because the rights to its leading hero belong to Marvel.

When does “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Disney Plus?

In this section, the information becomes less precise. Marvel Studios does not have a specific exhibition window to transfer its premieres from the billboard to Disney Plus, since a lot depends on the box office performance that they are registering.

For example, “Doctor Strange 2” took an average of 45 days; “Thor 4”, 60; while “Black Panther 2” took just over 80 minutes to reach the mouse platform. Even so, it is possible to give some tentative dates. In that context, It is possible that “Ant-Man 3” can be seen ONLINE at the beginning or middle of April or, in any case, for the second week of May.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” could arrive between April and May on Disney Plus. Photo: Composition LR/Marvel Studios

What is “Ant-Man 3” about?

In this new production, Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp (Wasp).

Along with Hope’s parents (Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne), the family finds themselves exploring the quantum realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and preparing for a dangerous encounter with Kang, the villain who threatens to destroy Ant-Man, as well as unleash the imbalance in the entire universe and its infinite realities.