Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania is nearing the end of its theatrical run, and is poised to be one of the worst-reviewed films in the entire universe Marveland definitely the film in the series Ant-Man which grossed less at the box office.

As of Monday, the film had grossed $464.8 million, a figure unmatched by the other two films in the saga. The first, in fact, grossed a total of 518.8 million dollars, while Ant-Man and the Wasp even came to collect a figure of around 623 million dollars.

There’s little to say, the fans didn’t appreciate it in the slightest Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania. As pointed out by Paul Dergarabedianhowever, it is undeniable that, although it certainly does not represent the greatest success produced by Marvel, the film is sure to be this year’s top-grossing film. Therefore, it would not be the third chapter of Ant-Man to be a failure, but simply the bar of Marvel has reached really high levels thanks to the masterpieces produced in the past. It therefore seems that superhero fans are used to it all too well, judging negatively even titles which, when compared to “common” films, achieve truly excellent results in terms of box office. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania is still visible at the cinema, have you seen it? What do you think of the latest Marvel work?