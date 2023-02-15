A superhero who doesn’t rely on a magical Frisbee (think Captain America), or the ability to teleport himself (think Doctor Strange), but one who can reduce himself to an ant size with a shrink suit and then mainly needs his common sense to use. The first two Ant-Man films, with their well-arranged plots, humane characters and a minimum of hocus pocus, were pleasant misfits in the Marvel universe. Little is left of that charming modesty in the third part.

#AntMan #Wasp #Quantumania #drowning #computer #soup