A new trailer Of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania announces the exit date of the film in format digital and Blu-ray: it will be available for purchase starting April 18 on platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu and Movies Anywhere.

Unlike Shazam! Fury of the Gods, available digitally today, Scott Lang’s latest adventure with the return of Jonathan Majors’ Kang has obtained cash substantially lower than expected, but nonetheless respectable.

At this point it will be necessary to understand how the digital distribution of the film will take place in Italy, on which platforms it will be available as well as when exactly we will be able to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also in stream on Disney+.

After the events of the first two chapters of the saga and especially Avengers: Endgame, Quantumania sees the characters played by Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer access the Quantum World following an accident and there find themselves facing a unexpected situation.

In fact, it seems that the evil conqueror of worlds, Kang, was trapped in that place and wants to convince Scott and his friends to help him get out: we talked about it in the review of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.