Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will shrink from the movie screen to your TV screen at home, as it will reach Disney+ the 17th of May. as announced Marvel Studios in a tweet, Quantumania It will premiere on the streaming platform three months after its release in theaters on February 17.

Therefore, the film will arrive less than two weeks after the next film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which will be released in theaters on May 5.

For those who prefer traditional media, the film will be available a day earlier at DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UltraHD on May 16. Quantumania struggled at the box office compared to the standards of Marvelhaving the biggest week-over-week drop for a movie in the mcusurpassing the fall of 67% of Thor: Love and Thunder. That said, the film did the best performance of the trilogy in its opening weekend at the box office, grossing $104 million.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I’m not at all excited about this movie and, based on its box office performance during its run, it seems I’m not the only one. At least Quantumania will have a better chance on streaming platform.