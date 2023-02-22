Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania will surely be one of the most important films for the Multiverse Saga of theMarvel Cinematic Universe. First film of Stage 5 introduces many characters among which the one who seems to be the main antagonist of the saga certainly stands out, Kang the Conqueror. If many are the new characters to appear in the film many of the old backs that have previously accompanied Ant-Man but they are absent.

Among these it certainly stands out Louismember of the comedic trio of friends of Scott Lang interpreted by Michael Pena. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter director Peyton Reed explains the reason for this absence. It seems that the presentation of the new characters together with the introduction of a setting as original as it is vast have been the main impediment to the resumption of the previously appeared characters so loved by the fans.

Both Michael Peña and David Dastmalchian had actually exposed themselves on the subject a year ago more than aware that they would not be part of the cast of the third superhero film. David Dastmalchian in particular he seemed particularly disappointed but he also showed confidence in Peyton Reed’s work, declaring himself a close friend of the director and sure of his abilities. In short, this train has passed for the two actors but we hope to see them again on the set of a new Marvel film in the future.