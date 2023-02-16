“Ant-Man 3” director Peyton Reed promised it would be the biggest of the trilogy. However, the bad reviews point out that it will only be the most disappointing.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania“, directed by Peyton Reed, will bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to theaters. It not only promises to close the ‘Ant-Man’ trilogy with a flourish, but also to present Kang as the new villain of the entire multiverse on screen big.

Its premiere, scheduled for this Thursday, February 16, is one of the most anticipated for MCU fans, but it has been marred by critical opinion. More than one expects that this could harm its performance at the box office and become a new failure for the company.

“Ant-Man 3” is not supported by critics

On Rotten Tomatoes, the third installment of “Ant-Man” only has a 52% approval from specialized critics. Although it can go up or down, it is considered a very low figure for a Marvel blockbuster.

“Mostly lacking the spark of fun that elevated previous adventures, but Jonathan Majors’ Kang is an exciting villain ready to alter the course of the MCU,” the consensus ruled.

What is “Ant-Man 3” about?

Official poster of “Ant-Man 3”. Photo: composition LR/ Marvel Studios

The new Ant-Man adventure would include the particular story of teenager Cassie Lang. She will resume the interrupted relationship with her father and try to become a superhero without knowing the great threats that entails.

In a past interview for SiriusXM, director Peyton Reed gave details about the film. “I think the third Ant-Man movie will be a much bigger and more extensive than the first two. It will have a very different visual template,” he revealed..