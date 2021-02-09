The Marvel Cinematic Universe is back with WandaVision and is set for the release of new titles like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Although there are no further details on the film, fans are excited to see Paul Rudd and Evangeline lilly teaming up again against evil.

During an interview with Beyond the mouse, the co-star (Hope Van Dyne) talked about her character and the changes she seeks to make in the third installment of the saga, with the aim of moving away from the now typical stereotype of an unbeatable and tough woman.

“I find myself pushing myself to change this tough and tough girl. Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing a lot. I thought Kate (Lost) was going to be tough. She will keep up with all the boys. He was capable and strong. Then all this massive change in the industry happened. Suddenly, these characters were everywhere ”, he told the media.

“I suppose I must be contrary by nature. Because I find myself saying: well, wait a minute. We are all so fragile, vulnerable, small and soft. I wonder: What does it mean to be a woman? The question is extremely important at this time. What I think is crucial is that we are exploring that right now through our stories, ”the actress explained.

Ant Man 3: official statements from director Peyton Reed.

What can we expect from Ant Man 3?

Through an interview with SiriusXM, director Peyton Reed gave details about the film. “I think the third Ant-Man movie it will be a much larger and more extensive than the first two. It will have a very different visual template, ”he revealed.

The filmmaker added that the script was finished and was submitted to Marvel Studios for approval. He also hinted that Wasp would share the leading role with Ant-Man in this new installment.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: quantumania It is scheduled to premiere in late 2022 so that MCU fans can see Evangeline Lilly and the new facet of the superheroine again.