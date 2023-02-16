Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) has begun with its first film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”. The film was released in theaters and brings us back to Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) facing the next great villain to defeat, Kang ‘The Conqueror’ (Jonathan Majors). However, something that attracts a lot of attention is what happens at the end of the film and its unexpected post-credit scenes. What happens at the end of the film? we explain it to you WITH SPOILERS.

Who dies in “Ant-Man 3”?

The deaths in “Ant-Man 3” they did not wait. The first fallen in the film is MODOK, a villain who is introduced in this film as a new version of Darren, who was Yellow Jacket and was defeated by Scott. This one dies when he uses all his strength to destroy Kang’s powerful shield, which explodes attached to him and causes his death minutes later.

The second to die is supposedly Kang, who also dies from a different explosion (explained below). ‘El Conquistador’ is supposed to have gone extinct, but it is possible that it somehow survived.

What happens at the end of “Ant-Man 3”?

At the end of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, Hank Pym uses his evolved ants to attack Kang. Thus, Jane, Hope, Cassie and Scott prepare to leave the quantum world through a portal that receives energy from a nucleus through a special machine. However, when everyone has crossed, Kang reappears and prevents Scott from leaving.

Thus, the weakened villain comes face to face with Ant-Man, but Lang fails to defeat him and it is Hope who returns at the last moment as the Wasp to help him. In such a way, ‘El Conquistador’ ends up being absorbed by the core and explodes along with this.

Explanation of the end of “Ant-Man 3”

When Scott returns to earth with his family, we see that despite living a happy life, he still worries that Kang could come back, since he told him that if he killed him, humanity would suffer the consequences. This may happen in one of the upcoming “Avengers” movies, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Kang will show a new facet as a villain. Photo: Marvel

Likewise, Kang’s death, which is supposedly confirmed in the first post-credit scene, might not have happened at all. Let’s remember that it will come later “Avengers: Kang Dynasty”something that could bring the villain back in a more powerful version.

It should be noted that, among all the variants of ‘El Conquistador’, it has not yet been made clear if the one we see in “Ant-Man 3” is the initial version. Do not forget that you also need to know the next group of avengers that will protect the Earth.