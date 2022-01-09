Marvel’s release schedule for phase 4 includes exciting titles, including Ant-Man 3 It is one of the most anticipated. The details surrounding its production have not been particularly revealing, so little is really known. Even so, some leaks have shed light on the villains that Ant-Man and the Wasp will have to face.

Thus, Kang’s imminent arrival in this sequel began to be discussed. A later report from The Direct indicated that MODOK would finally have its live-action version for the MCU and that it would be Kevin Hart who would lend him his voice.

Ant-Man 3 is one of the most anticipated releases of phase 4 of Marvel. Photo: broadcast

Now, and after having spoiled his presence in Quantumania, Bill murray has confirmed what his role will be in the film starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. “My power is that I am a bad guy” , revealed in an interview with The Eli Manning Show (via CBR).

However, he has not detailed what specifically his role will be on the film. Even so, the specialized portal Screen Rant slipped the possibility that the actor would have a secondary role in front of the other antagonists. Also, it could be related to Hank Pym.

Bill Murray is primarily recognized for his role in the Ghostbusters series. Photo: broadcast

What will we see in Ant-Man 3?

As we’ve mentioned above, the Ant-Man 3 storyline has yet to be revealed. However, Evangeline Lilly said in conversation with Comicbook the following: “It has the opportunity to be the best we have done so far. I think Jeff Loveness (the screenwriter) is phenomenal, he’s one of the best writers we’ve ever had, he has incredible mastery. On the script page I could hear all the characters and I knew it. He had really taken advantage of each person’s unique personality. I think the movie is going to be really special. “

When is Ant-Man 3 released?

The film Ant-Man and the Wasp: quantumania has a premiere scheduled for July 2023, after having been delayed from an initial date for February of that same year.