This year has presented an evolution for the universe of films of Marvelgiven that the start of phase five has occurred with the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniatape that established the appearance of Kang the Conqueror, villain played by Jonathan Majors. And apparently, at the moment the actor is going through a dangerous situation.

A couple of days ago it was reported that Majors was arrested in NY, this after being accused by his girlfriend of having applied gender violence that includes beatings and threats. The woman alerted the police with evidence of marks on her body, making it clear that among all these abuses there was strangulation of the girl.

Currently a representative of Majors indicates to the media that apparently the Kang actor has done nothing wrong, so now they are looking to clear his name with the police and society. This itself can make the future of him in hollywood danger, since Disney he would seek to distance himself from wanting to have any deal with the actor.

Let’s remember that the interpreter is planned to appear in more important projects of Marvelthis includes the second season of Lokias well asor Avengers: The Kang Dynastybeing this the new main villain who will call a meeting of new avengers. For now it is not very clear who the protagonists will be, since it is no longer Iron man.

Via: NY Times

Editor’s note: At the moment the cards do not play in favor of Majors, since the evidence towards his accusation is quite clear. We’ll see what happens if it all ends up being true. Thus, it will be likely that he will be thrown out of Marvel.