During the first 6 months of 2023, after 3 years of the pandemic, the prevention numbers of the Ant Foundation – an Italian non-profit organization engaged for 20 years in free specialist home care for cancer patients and in cancer prevention – are finally readjusting to pre- -Covid. As evidenced by the almost 12,000 checks already conducted as of 30 June 2023, against 14,290 in 2022 and 23,431 in 2019.

In detail – reports a note – the first 6 months of the current year have seen Ant professionals carry out free secondary oncological prevention visits or early diagnosis of skin (4,800), thyroid (3,888), breast (1,744 ), of the testicle (816), of the female genital system (288), of the oral cavity and of primary oncological prevention through nutritional advice and the promotion of correct lifestyles. Overall, the visits made between 2004 and today amounted to around 257 thousand. “An extraordinary result – highlights the Foundation – made possible also thanks to the activation of a second mobile clinic on board which also reached the least served areas of the country, with a real ‘Prevention Tour’ along the Peninsula” . The visits are carried out by Ant specialists on board the two mobile clinics owned by the Foundation, as well as in the non-profit clinics present in some of the offices in the area or in clinics made available by other private or public entities.

“Being able to return to pre-Covid levels with our cancer prevention projects is wonderful news – comments Raffaella Pannuti, president of Ant – the result of a great commitment on our part and the solidarity of many, companies above all, who have chosen to support this mission of ours With this type of activity we want to once again respond to a need expressed by citizens, expanding the free offer of checks and specialist visits which, as we know, still remain a critical aspect of the post-pandemic recovery. we intend to invest again in 2024: in fact, a third mobile clinic is being set up, which will be added to the first two to make our offer even wider”. A commitment made even more pressing – the Foundation points out – by the 2022 data of the annual report ‘The numbers of cancer in Italy’ which estimate, in the past 12 months alone, 390,700 new cancer diagnoses against 376,600 in 2020.