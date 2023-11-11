Disney 100 Quiz Answers Today, November 11 at tiktok. Mickey’s company celebrates his centenary and celebrates it with his fans through a challenge for the entertainment app. This occurs after having launched a game in which you can obtain 18 special cards of the characters of the American firm for four weeks and has already entered the final stretch.

It is important to know that if fans answer all the questions in the Tiktok challenge correctly, they will be able to unlock two extra cards, so it is important that you read this note so that you do not fail in the attempt. Keep reading the note to find out all the correct answers for Disney’s anniversary.

What prizes does Disney have prepared for its fans for the 100 years?

Exactly, from November 30 to 6, Disney delivered BB-8. Likewise, in the fourth week, that is, from November 6 to 14, fans who answer the questionnaire correctly with Minnie Mouse ears will be rewarded.

How to get letters with the Disney 100 quiz on November 9?

To access the prizes disney for the celebration of its 100 years, you must have the application of TikTok on your mobile device. If you don’t have it, you can download it on the Google Play or Apple Store platform (Android or iOS device, respectively). Once you have the application, write ‘Disney 100’ In the search engine, a banner will immediately appear at the top, which you must click to access the questionnaire.

How to redeem the special Disney 100 cards?

Special cards or also known as wild cards Disney 100 on TikTok It is activated when you complete all the activities for the day, including the quiz. Once you have done all of them, you can choose the card you want to redeem and thus collect the 18 that are also part of this campaign for the centenary of Mickey and company.