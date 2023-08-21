Almost four months after the death of the soccer player and model Liss Hernandezthere are still points to be clarified.

Estefanía Pareja Hernández, who was known as ‘Liss’, died on April 27, around 6 pm, at the San Vicente Fundación Hospital in Medellín.

Hernández died after being hospitalized for 13 days after she was the victim of the explosion of an ethanol chimney in one of the apartments in an urbanization located in the Loma del Escobero area, in Envigado, when he was chatting with who would be his partner.

And although the authorities are still investigating the case, this Sunday, August 20, new details were revealed. Promptly, the firefighters’ response to the question of why she suffered such severe burns and her companion did not.

The question surrounding the death of Liss Hernández

Liss Hernández, Divas Soccer model.

Luis Bernardo Morales, Fire Commander in Envigado, responded to the question that Hernández’s relatives are still not left alone: Why did she end up with such serious injuries and nothing happened to her companion?

Morales, in a chat with ‘Final File’, from ‘Caracol TV’, described how the accident happened.

“There were no screams, there were no fights, there was nothing,” he said from the outset, about the atmosphere of that Friday evening between Hernández and his partner.

“In a moment the intensity of the flame in the fireplace decreases, and the young man who was with her comes and takes a gallon of alcohol and restocks the fireplace. This area, as it had already been on, lights up again and a ‘flame’ effect is generated,” added Morales.

After simulating what happened, Morales stated that the “flame” “impacts the humanity of the young woman and causes her burns.”

“In the drum that was used there is a significant amount of gases and fuel vapors that, when making contact with the small flame that could be imperceptible, because It was enough for the ‘flamazo’ to come out‘” he stated.

Seconds later, the woman was taken to the bathroom by her partner to try to counteract the effects of the fire. However, the idea did not work.

Regarding why the companion did not suffer any burns, the expert explained that it was due to the position in which he was: “The young man is not affected because he is behind the bottlethen the flame goes out to the front (where Liss was) and, since he’s behind, well, he’s not affected.”

The doubts of the family

Harol Gómez, Hernández’s adoptive father, says that, after what happened, the man who accompanied ‘Liss’ assured him that he knew how to operate the chimney. However, Commander Morales says that it is possible that he was unaware of the effect the liquid had on the chimney.

Liss’s mother, Claudia Hernández, asks the investigators for thoroughness. Gómez, in turn, says that it seems strange to him that the companion did not suffer a burn trying to put out the fire that was consuming Liss’s clothes.

According to the authorities, the apartment’s sprinkler system is well installed, but could not determine why it was not activated.

“There is something that will weigh us down for the rest of our lives and it is never having been able to hear Liss’s part,” said Eliza García, Liss Hernández’s partner in ‘Las Divas’.

