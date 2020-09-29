We have all met at least one or two ansufatis throughout our lives: insolent beardless people who take care of leaving us in our underpants long before our lack of talent or breath resolves the obvious. We hide, we cheat, we look the other way while we convince ourselves that yes, that things are going well, until a cyclone child appears out of nowhere to leave us on the way like Maradona to an English bus: mute, unarmed, dejected. You can protest, plead surprise, sputter that it is not convenient to expose him to the rigors of adult life until his beard is shaded. You can sue him in high court or declare war on FranceThe first thing that comes to mind, but it will be useless in the face of the obvious. Before dinner, the ansufati Shift will have stayed with your job, renegotiated your debts, scored two goals, forced a penalty, kissed the girl and reclaimed her throne amid the applause and cheers of your own family.

Ansu Fati celebrates one of his goals against Villarreal.

ALBERT GEA (REUTERS)

There is a form of comfort: accepting that life passes and discovering that the latest model of ansufati play on your team. Bad or good, it’s yours. Genetics are on your side, because the boy wears the colors that shine in your eyes since he was a child, that blue and scarlet of the Siberian husky that made your father so little graceful. Run like a gazelle and sting like a pout, Muhammad Ali reinvented for the art of playing soccer! Crack defenses, defend goalkeepers and say hello to the line for me! Everything is left behind. Grudges and rivalry seem like a thing of the past because the ansufati he is still a child and should not be raised in a stressed environment. He is advised by his good godfather, a Jorge Mendes that three more gold caravels can be built to cross the Atlantic and claim that America he discovered it too. Y Africa. Y Sant Joan Despí, except that some ansufati of representation he advances him from the left to turn him into another annihilated mortal, an undesirable extreme because the old glories also need a reference in which to continue believing every time we Ansu Fati Starts.