Ansu Fati but will not be of authorized age (He’ll flip 18 on October 31) and he has solely been within the skilled world for a yr (he debuted on August 25, 2019), however ya accumulate extra information than most footballers of their whole profession.

He final Sunday grew to become the youngest scorer of the historical past of the Nationwide Workforce (17 years and 311 days), pulverizing a file that had been in drive for nearly a century, as a result of the earlier earliest scorer was Errazquin (in 1925 with solely 18 years). As well as, the purpose in opposition to Ukraine made him the youngest scorer any european staff who has been a world champion, beating Wayne Rooney, that marked with 17 years and 317 days.

Writing his identify within the historical past books is nothing new to Ansu Fati, since earlier than debuting with Spain he had already achieved 4 information with the Barcelona. At 16 years and 304 days he grew to become the Barça’s youngest scorer within the League by scoring Osasuna on August 31, 2019. He thus surpassed Bojan (17 years and 53 days) and Messi (17 years and 331 days). Large phrases…

Alone 14 days later managed to be the youngest footballer to attain and help in the identical league match in historical past (in entrance of Valencia with 16 years and 318 days). It was not the final file that was scored within the League, as a result of it is usually the youthful in do a double (17 years and 94 days).

As if all that wasn’t sufficient, Ansu Fati additionally recorded his identify within the Champions: probably the most younger to do a purpose (17 years and 40 days). It was in opposition to Inter and surpassed Peter Ofori-Quayi that in 1997 he scored Rosenborg with Olympiacos at 17 years, six months and 7 days.

Reward

“You need to perceive that will play dangerous video games on the time. That self-confidence will not be regular at that age. We are going to handle it in order that assist the staff“, assured a Luis Enrique who completed delighted with Ansu Fati not just for what he contributed in assault, however for what implied that it was within the stress subsequent to Gerard Moreno and Dani Olmo.

its debut with the Absolute has been the end result of his meteoric race with the Choice. Lower than a yr in the past you obtained all the required documentation to be summoned after which, by age, it corresponded go along with the U-17 to the World Cup in Brazil. Nevertheless, David Gordo didn’t name him for that appointment as a result of within the Federation they thought of that he was to compete with larger classes. Was From the supply who summoned poco later for the U21 and, after the break, has gone with the Absolute.

Barça

This efficiency with La Roja leaves in very dangerous place to Quique Setién. Solely disputed 364 minutes after confinement (31.11% of doable) and 168 of them have been within the final two video games, when Barcelona not had an opportunity to win the league title. In key video games he forgot about him. Subsequently, after bitter moments in his membership, Ansu Fati thanks much more the belief that Luis Enrique deposit in it …