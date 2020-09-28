Ansu Fati achieved what seemed impossible, that at Barça people talked about football again with enthusiasm. The Blaugrana forward confirmed that he is shameless in the best sense of the word. Oblivious to all the fires surrounding a besieged and wounded entity, a 17-year-old boy reduced the debate to the simplicity of pure cheeky football. That of overflow, that of verticality and that of definition. In the wake of that aroma of youth, Koeman’s Barça started LaLiga by crushing Villarreal 4-0 in a game that gives reasons to believe again.

It had been a month and a half, 44 days to be exact, that Barcelona closed in Lisbon its most disastrous season in recent years with the beating of Bayern. In that period of time so many things have happened that football was hidden. Until this Sunday.

Seven players who were in that unfortunate day returned to wear the Blaugrana shirt and showed in most cases that there is a will to amend. An agitator was missing and that was Ansu, a boy without complexes who does not understand debates, burofaxes or motions of censure.

In 20 electric minutes the young Blaugrana winger finished the game. After a quarter of an hour of play, he shot a center from Alba, another who has put the batteries, with an inside shot that left Asenjo frozen. Six minutes later, a counter started by Coutinho with the coldness of a veteran culminated and in the 34th minute he continued to sour Mario Gaspar’s night with an impressive change of pace that ended in a penalty. The kid, blessedly cheeky, took the ball and passed it to Messi to execute the maximum penalty that was 3-0.

With the game unbalanced and Villarreal absolutely lost, in a new against, Barça scored the fourth in the last minute of the first act when Pau Torres scored an own goal trying to prevent Busquets, yes Busquets, from completing the counter.

Emery had no choice but to get his hands on the team, He withdrew Alcácer and Coquelin to give entry to Iborra and Trigueros.

Nothing changed in the game, which continued to orbit around Ansu, who continued to give the feeling that each ball that reached his feet could become a play to remember. Had the game been played with an audience, the expectation would have been noticed in each of their actions.

After the hour of play, Koeman took Pedri and Dembélé out for Ansu and Coutinho, the two best Barça players in the match with Alba. The Blaugrana coach preferred to reel Griezmann, the least relevant in the Blaugrana attack, in an attempt to make him join the general dynamics. He gave him ten minutes of margin that he did not take advantage of until he was replaced by Trincao.

The newcomers kept the level, especially Pedri, another who plays absolutely uncomplexed and with a veteran’s rennet doing the most difficult thing in football, which is making it seem easy.

Barça also met in the back, where Neto gave a sense of security accompanied by a very concentrated Piqué. TAn important thing was to recover vital signs in attack, such as finishing a game with a clean sheet again, something that penalized the team a lot last season.

Every revolution needs a leader and a flag and sometimes, the chosen ones are unexpected. Ansu yesterday became the standard-bearer in an uncomplexed way of playing that is a breath of fresh air in an entity where no one had looked at the field for a long time.